InventHelp Inventor Develops Modular Design for Swimming Pools (LAX-1343)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple, more flexible and affordable way to create multi-curved configurations for above- or below-ground swimming pools," said the inventor, from Castaic, Calif., "so I researched, developed and patented the MODULAR SWIMMING POOL. My design offers a unique alternative to conventional round, oblong or rectangular-shaped pools."

The patented invention provides a modular-design swimming pool concept. In doing so, it enables pool owners to create any particular contoured shape. It also offers a more aesthetic appearance, it enhances safety and it reduces maintenance. The invention features a durable and attractive design that is easy to install in above and below ground pools so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

