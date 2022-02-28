PureSoftware Opens 5G Innovation Lab in Noida, India

SINGAPORE and NEW DELHI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PureSoftware announced the opening of its new 5G innovation lab in Noida, India. The innovation lab will streamline 5G IP stack development, solution testing and performance validation.

Through this lab, PureSoftware aims to provide customized industry-specific 5GNR RU and Integrated Small Cell solution for use cases in connected healthcare, retail, autonomous mobility, smart communities, education, and other industries.

These solutions will bring energy efficient implementations, introduce a low cost of ownership, and quick time to market possibilities, as well as deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, increased availability, higher reliability, ultra-low latency networks with consistent user experience.

Anil Baid, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at PureSoftware, says, "5G holds a lot of potential for companies of every size. Through the 5G lab, we are committed to cultivating 5G technology to usher in a connected economy. It will serve as a launchpad for impactful, transformational experiences."

He adds, "Our strong and proven expertise in embedded services since 2006 helped us create Arttha5G, which has been helping our customers worldwide in accelerating 5G deployments."

About PureSoftware and Arttha5G:

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company driving transformation for the world's top organizations across various industry verticals, including banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. PureSoftware's flagship product Arttha5G aims to deliver ultra-low latency, higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, reliability, massive network capacity, and a more consistent user experience. Arttha5G helps the world quickly adapt to the evolving future communication needs.

