Revive Superfoods Donating Over 100,000 Meals to Help Fight Food Insecurity

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Last week, Revive Superfoods announced their plan to donate over 100,000 meals to those in need by launching their Buy A Meal, Give A Meal initiative, with the support of Beam Impact.

Revive Superfoods offers a wide variety of products that are healthy, delicious, affordable and ready in minutes. We take the hard work out of eating healthy. Everything on our menu is flash-frozen at peak nutrition to lock in nutrients, and they are perfectly portioned for convenience. The best part? Everything is delivered right to your door. We inspire people to Eat Better, Feel Better, and Be Better. (CNW Group/Revive Superfoods) (PRNewswire)

How Buy A Meal, Give A Meal works is every time a Super Meal is ordered, they will donate the equivalent amount to nonprofits that support food insecure communities. Their mission is to make good and healthy food accessible to all, without compromising taste or convenience. Everyone deserves it and they want no one to be left behind.

"Finding solutions to tackle food insecurity is something we are very passionate about," said Yousuf Soliman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Revive Superfoods. "We believe that it is important for nutritious food to be accessible for everyone. We are thrilled to support our communities through this giving initiative, and are proud to partner with amazing charities to share our healthy and delicious meals to those in need."

The nonprofit organizations that Revive Superfoods will be donating to include, Second Harvest , a food rescue organization focused on redistributing food to eliminate food waste and provide hunger relief, Friends of Ruby who help to feed youth facing homelessness and mental health issues due to family rejection, and trauma, and Brave Space Alliance who provide resources and services for the most marginalized BIPOC individuals within the LGBTQ+ community.

"We're excited to be partnering with Revive Superfoods and Beam to bring prepared meals to LGBTQI2S youth at our Home and Drop-In locations," said Carol Osler, Executive Director of Friends of Ruby. "By providing healthy food choices for youth at the Home, they can easily prepare these healthy meals and choose when to nourish themselves. From all of us at Friends of Ruby, welcome to the family!"

Get started building your box today and help to give back to communities in need.

ABOUT REVIVE SUPERFOODS:

Revive Superfoods offers a wide variety of products that are healthy, delicious, affordable and ready in minutes. We take the hard work out of eating healthy. Everything on our menu is flash-frozen at peak nutrition to lock in nutrients, and they are perfectly portioned for convenience. The best part? Everything is delivered right to your door. We inspire people to Eat Better, Feel Better, and Be Better.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revive Superfoods