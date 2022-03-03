2600Hz Announces Date for KAZOOcon 2022

HENDERSON, Nev., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz, a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, has announced it will be hosting KAZOOcon 2022 on May 24th.

Inspired by KAZOO, 2600Hz's hybrid UCaaS, CPaaS, and Call Center solution, this event brings together the 2600Hz partner community, the telecom experts that built KAZOO, and other major players in the cloud comms industry to talk about where and how the technology is evolving and to share cutting edge best practices to empower business success.

Technology leaders from around the world will assemble virtually this year for the industry's most anticipated unified communications conference. With main stage keynotes featuring live demos, interactive Q&A, and more, attendees will get early access to the latest product updates and announcements, learn best practices that will help their businesses grow in 2022 and beyond, and reconnect with industry colleagues.

"We are thrilled to host KAZOOcon in May and bring together all the key players in the cloud communications industry," said 2600Hz Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Sullivan. "This year's event will showcase the bleeding edge technology that we have been developing since the last KAZOOcon. We are excited to give attendees a firsthand look at some of the features and functionality that will shape the future of cloud comms."

This year's agenda features cutting edge components that offer an interactive experience for all attendees including opportunities to engage with the 2600Hz team, KAZOOcon sponsors, and fellow attendees through an unparalleled networking session, live Q&A, and more.

Registration for KAZOOcon is now open and early bird tickets, which are available until March 18th, can be purchased here .

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

