Point Predictive Partners with MeridianLink, Providing AI Solutions to the Auto Lending Process for nearly 2,500 Customers

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Predictive Inc., the San Diego-based company that provides artificial intelligence solutions to lenders, announced today its strategic partnership with MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions. MeridianLink is integrating Point Predictive's Artificial + Natural Intelligence™ solutions to provide MeridianLink customers with additional data to use in the loan underwriting process to increase operational efficiency and streamline the auto lending experience.

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through the unique combination of artificial and natural intelligence using decades of risk management expertise. The company’s technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders are now able to fund loans easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for onerous documentation. (PRNewsfoto/Point Predictive) (PRNewswire)

"We've partnered with MeridianLink to greatly enhance the automation and efficiency of the auto lending process," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "We offer the only AI-based solutions that leverage data from a consortium of leading auto lenders to streamline the loan approval and funding process while protecting lenders from not only identity fraud, but all five types of lending fraud: income misrepresentation, employment misrepresentation, identity, collateral and straw borrower. With our solutions, MeridianLink customers will be able to minimize losses, accelerate loan throughput, and increase loan origination rates. We are thrilled to be a part of MeridianLink's Partner Marketplace, designed to improve the entire digital lending experience."

For Point Predictive, the strategic partnership with MeridianLink is growing proof that shared data, intelligence and AI is the future of auto lending digital transformation and fraud and risk mitigation.

"Since the beginning, we have been a leader at adapting to change with unique, innovative lending solutions, and Point Predictive follows that same approach," said Chris Maloof, chief product officer of MeridianLink. "This partnership is another example of the quality offerings within our Partner Marketplace and it will help the lenders we serve automate and accelerate their processes during financial transactions."

"We are thrilled to provide best in class fraud detection paired with improved automation, so lenders can operate faster and more efficiently while also identifying more cases of fraud before loans are booked," says Andrew Stamps, Director of Partnerships at Point Predictive. "Because of our seamless integration with MeridianLink, it will be very easy to activate our solutions and immediately help lenders."

For more information on Point Predictive, please contact info@pointpredictive.com.

About Point Predictive Inc.

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through the unique combination of artificial and natural intelligence using decades of risk management expertise. The company's technology solutions quickly and accurately identify who is reporting truthfully on their loan applications and who is not. As a result, lenders are now able to fund loans easily without asking the vast majority of applicants for onerous documentation such as paycheck stubs, utility bills or bank statements. This improves funding rates by 40-50% while reducing overall early payment default losses by more than 30%. Borrowers get loans faster and we significantly boost profits to a lender's bottom line. Located in San Diego, California, more information about Point Predictive can be found at www.pointpredictive.com.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Point Predictive