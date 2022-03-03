Potrero Medical, a Predictive Health Company, Selected As A Featured Innovator at LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit

DANA POINT, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, a predictive health company and innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, is returning as a presenting company at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.

Potrero Medical, a Predictive Health company, returns to the life science industry’s top investor summit. (PRNewswire)

Potrero Medical, a Predictive Health company, returns to the life science industry's top investor summit.

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence. Over 150 presenting Medtech startup companies and over 100 investors will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

"LSI is an incredible conference, and I am excited to share the progress we have and will continue to have with the Accuryn Monitoring System at Potrero Medical," shared Potrero CEO Joe Urban.

Potrero's mission is to empower clinicians by providing actionable data insights that enable early detection of critical illnesses including acute kidney injury (AKI) by focusing on Precision Medicine through accurate fluid management and predictive analytics which leads to Predictive Health.

"Potrero Medical is an emerging leader in predictive health and it's exciting to watch them hit milestones and grow. They are drawing quite a bit of attention from investors and strategics as a medtech company leading the Predictive Health category. We expect a full house to see CEO Joe Urban's presentation" shared LSI CEO and Founder Scott Pantel.

About Potrero Medical



Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care by focusing on Precision Medicine through accurate fluid management and predictive analytics; providing actionable data insights that enable early detection of critical illnesses including acute kidney injury (AKI). Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit



Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Science Intelligence