Smart Meter Introduces the iPulseOx Powered by AT&T IoT Connectivity.

TAMPA, Fla., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, announces the release of the iPulseOxTM, the world's first cellular-connected pulse oximeter, furthering the transformation of remote patient monitoring services for chronic conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart disease.

(PRNewsfoto/Smart Meter, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The American Lung Association estimates as many as 37 million Americans suffer from chronic lung disorders like asthma and COPD.1 The Centers for Disease Control estimate there are 30.3 million who have heart disease.2 There are millions more suffering from complications of post-COVID infections. More than ever, the use of remote monitoring of a patient's oxygen saturation level (Sp02) has become an essential tool for care management.

The iPulseOx contains an AT&T IoT SIM card that automatically sends a patient's testing data over the secured, reliable AT&T IoT network to the Smart Meter SmartRPM™ cloud. The healthcare provider can access the data via a HIPAA-secure log-in to view and track the patient's oxygen saturation in real-time.

"Smart Meter is excited to add another product to our growing family of cellular-enabled remote monitoring solutions helping our partners expand their RPM programs to even more diseases and patients," said Casey Pittock, CEO, Smart Meter. "Using the iPulseOx, patients and their providers are provided valuable insight to key health data for conditions such as COPD, Heart Failure, COVID, Asthma, and more. This incredibly innovative product that incorporates our proprietary cellular technology expands our unique leadership role in the hyper-growth remote patient monitoring industry."

The iPulseOx is small and lightweight and comes with a carrying pouch and a lanyard to help prevent patients from misplacing it. In addition, the iPulseOx is easy for anyone to use because there are no wires or need to connect via Bluetooth®. The patient only needs to turn the device on and properly insert their finger to receive immediate results.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies, including the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iScale, iPulseOx, SmartRPM cloud platform, data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

Footnotes

1American Lung Association website: American Lung Association Impact | American Lung Association

2Centers for Disease Control, National Center for Health Statistics, Heart Disease https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/fastats/heart-disease.htm

Smart Meter, LLC Media Contact 201 E. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 880 Keith Tolbert Tampa, FL 33602 keith.tolbert@iglucose.com 813-773-4080 336-509-8024





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smart Meter, LLC