Endeavor Business Media Announces Acquisition of Data Center Frontier

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Business Media announces the acquisition of Data Center Frontier, an industry-leading information source charting the future of data centers and cloud computing. Covering a range of strategically important topics such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, sustainability, 5G, IoT and much more, Data Center Frontier is focused on in-depth coverage of cutting-edge innovation in data center design, efficiency and scalability.

"We are pleased to welcome Data Center Frontier to Endeavor and that we have been entrusted to grow this important brand," said Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. "We think this team and the brand will enhance our ability to serve the readers and advertisers in the data center and cloud computing industries, aligning well with our other titles in our Advanced Technology Group."

Data Center Frontier is at the intersection of new technology trends fueling massive market opportunity for the infrastructure to drive the digital economy. With a community of more than 450,000 data center and enterprise IT professionals, Data Center Frontier is one of the most recognized and trusted brands in the data center industry.

"Endeavor Business Media shares our vision of serving the data center market with deep insights on the latest trends and innovations," said Rich Miller, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Data Center Frontier. "Endeavor's vast resources and expertise will allow DCF to expand our audience of data center professionals and deliver market-leading information for decision makers at the forefront of the IT and cloud computing sectors. Importantly, Endeavor is uniquely positioned for the convergence of digital infrastructure, with publications in the Advanced Technology Group targeting telecom, broadband, cabling, photonics and smart buildings.DCF publisher Kevin Normandeau and I will continue in our roles, providing the content and solutions our audience has come to expect."

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Endeavor Business Media, LLC was formed in late 2017 to acquire and operate trade publications, websites, events and marketing solutions. Today the company is one of the largest B2B Media companies in the US with more than 550 employees, 6,000 customers and a monthly audience of nearly 9 million readers. The company targets U.S. B2B audiences in the technology, energy, facilities maintenance, photonics, design engineering, buildings and construction, fire & public safety, manufacturing, industrial, medical, securities, lighting, oil & gas, public services, security, aviation, dental, vehicle repair, vending, and water & wastewater markets.The company has offices in Nashville, TN; Tulsa, OK; Nashua, NH; Birmingham, AL; Sarasota, FL; Skokie, IL; Fort Atkinson, WI; Houston, TX; Cleveland, OH; Fort Collins, CO, and Overland Park, KS. To learn more, visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com .

