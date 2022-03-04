Rod Wilson, Founder/CEO of EMI, Achieves Platinum Award with Daktronics, Industry Leading LED Manufacturer

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized LED manufacturer, Daktronics, presented EMI Signs their second annual Platinum Partner Award for sales achieved in 2021.

Rod Wilson, Founder/CEO EMI Signs (PRNewswire)

EMI's Founder and CEO, Rod Wilson, has a long-standing history with Daktronics, starting in the LED business as their 17th employee, he worked directly with co-founder Al Kurtenbach who guided him to transition from engineering to sales. This dramatic change was the moment that ultimately led to his founding of Southern California's leading custom digital outdoor sign company, EMI Signs.

EMI Signs has a historic track record of providing their clients with impactful advertising solutions that yield great returns, and together with Daktronics, has expanded their gold standard of services nationwide, creating specialty products exclusively for EMI customers and breaking ground in Minnesota and Georgia on projects for AutoNation and Running Aces Hotel & Casino. As a Platinum Partner, EMI Signs will continue to have increased opportunities to create collaborations with Daktronics for curated product lines that provide the most cutting-edge technologies to EMI customers.

Wilson has established a standard of excellence in the LED display industry, dedicating unparalleled expertise and commitment to each project. Recently, EMI Signs was praised by Outfront Media for being, "by far, the most competent and reliable third-party scheduler we (Outfront Media) have ever had." – Tom Beach, Outfront Media Digital Supervisor.

As a sole service provider, EMI Signs ensures each project is custom designed, resulting in state-of-the art advertising assets. EMI Signs manages and walks clients through every step necessary to create monumental installations from design to entitlements, advertising logistic facilitation, and turnkey maintenance and software programming; an unmatched standard leading EMI Signs to their two-time Platinum Partner status and projected 2022 Diamond Partner with Daktronics.

For more information, please visit emisigns.com

Media Contact: contact@emisigns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EMI Signs (Electra-Media, Inc.)