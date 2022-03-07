DRY CREEK VINEYARD RELEASES 50TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF FUMÉ BLANC

HEALDSBURG, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dry Creek Vineyard is proud to announce the release of its 50th Anniversary edition of Fumé Blanc to celebrate the winery's achievement of 50 years of family winemaking in Sonoma County, California.

Dry Creek Vineyard 2021 50th Anniversary Fumé Blanc (PRNewswire)

The commemorative packaging features printing on both sides of the front and back labels, offering viewers a 360-degree retrospective view of when the winery was founded five decades ago. The front label showcases the historical 1972 Fumé Blanc label, while the back label displays photographs of the first harvest, the construction of the winery, and the groundbreaking ceremony with Founder David S. Stare and his daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, turning over the first shovel of dirt.

The love of the Loire Valley led Stare to produce his inaugural 1972 Fumé Blanc, and the winery has continued to craft the wine every harvest since. As the first new winery in the Dry Creek Valley following Prohibition, Dry Creek Vineyard is credited with producing the first Fumé Blanc in Sonoma County.

Stare is widely known as the first to plant Sauvignon Blanc in Dry Creek Valley, against the advice of vineyard specialists. Fifty years later, Sauvignon Blanc is the most widely planted white grape in Dry Creek Valley. Dry Creek Vineyard has proudly produced Fumé Blanc each year of its history and currently features five distinct Sauvignon Blanc bottlings in its portfolio.

Stare's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, is currently the President of Dry Creek Vineyard and continues to lead with a "no compromises" philosophy producing appellation-focused, terroir-driven, varietal-defining wines.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the history of Dry Creek Vineyard," said Stare Wallace. "Our first vintage of Fumé Blanc was in 1972 and we have been building on that legacy for 50 years. We remain true to ourselves and our commitment to producing world-class wines from our estate vineyards and small, local family farms."

"We are proud to be one of the few remaining family-owned members of the illustrious 'Class of '72'," continued Stare Wallace. "Our goal is to continue forward into the future as an iconic, family-owned, heritage brand – reflecting the true essence of Sonoma County."

Established in 1972 by David S. Stare, Dry Creek Vineyard is Dry Creek Valley's flagship winery located in the heart of Sonoma County, California. This premier, family-owned winery is celebrating 50 years of winemaking and is led by the second generation. Dave's daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, serves as President overseeing a successful family winemaking and grape growing business that includes 185 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards. Named a Top 100 winery by Wine & Spirits Magazine and a Top 10 Tasting Room by USA TODAY, the winery is also 100% Certified Sustainable. Dry Creek Vineyard proudly produces delicious Dry Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon and Meritage blends as well as a portfolio of single vineyard selections. To learn more, visit www.drycreekvineyard.com. Connect with Dry Creek Vineyard on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

