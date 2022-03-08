Chicago's C. Thomas Evans, Jr. Receives National Volunteer Award from the American Cancer Society

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C. Thomas Evans Jr., Executive Vice President, Secretary & General Counsel of Kemper Corporation in Chicago, has received the prestigious St. George National Award from the American Cancer Society (ACS). The award recognizes a regional volunteer who has made significant contributions to the organization's strategic goals by helping advance the American Cancer Society's mission to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.

Tom willingly shares his inspiring and vulnerable victory in his personal battle with cancer; with a heavy emphasis on getting screened early and often. Over the past five years, Tom's support has accounted for over $2M in funding for the ACS Mission. In addition to being an Illinois ACS board member, Tom has served leadership roles in Taste of Hope, Chicago Discovery Ball, Walk and Roll, Real Men Wear Pink, and ResearcHERS.

"Tom is a volunteer that pushes everyone to think bigger, act quicker and fight cancer harder each day," shared Peter Steele, Vice President of American Cancer Society Illinois. "Tom is an incredible human, that stands uncompromisingly for humility, equality, kindness, and diversity. Tom's leadership inspires action, and he has truly created lasting impact on the fight against cancer."

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.

Contact:

Angela Stacy

Angelae.stacy@cancer.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Cancer Society