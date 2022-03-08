ECRI Releases Enhanced Value Analysis Workflow Solution

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, an independent, nonprofit organization that provides healthcare technology and safety guidance to healthcare leaders worldwide, announces the release of an enhanced technology solution designed to improve new product and standardization decisions. Designed for healthcare value analysis committees, the decision-support technology solution features best-in-class intelligence and clinical evidence content to guide technology procurement.

ECRI, the most trusted voice in healthcare (PRNewswire)

Offering best-in-class intelligence and clinical evidence content to guide new technology procurement.

"The healthcare supply chain has faced incredible challenges and undergone transformational changes during the pandemic," says Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and CEO, ECRI. "We understand these challenges and are designing improved solutions to help hospitals and health systems make transparent, evidence-based technology decisions that will reduce costs and improve patient outcomes."

ECRI's Value Analysis Workflow offers unique transparency into the decision making process to strengthen engagement by physicians and collaboration with other team members. It is also scalable to meet health systems' current and future needs.

This is the first time that ECRI has embedded the full breadth of their proprietary medical technology intelligence into a single software application. Value analysis teams have access to a range of resources, including 2,500 clinical evidence assessments; the largest and most comprehensive dataset of pricing on equipment, supplies and services; functionally equivalent product alternatives; and product safety data. The decision support tool also includes product test results based on evaluations conducted in ECRI's independent medical device laboratory.

A fully scalable product, Value Analysis Workflow enables healthcare systems to:

Accelerate system-wide decisions on new health technology requests— organizes and automates projects, tasks, and content all in one place

Adopt a best-in-class approach using best-practice standard workflows— connects to superior clinical evidence content, proprietary pricing and comparison intelligence, and patient safety data

Engage physicians, clinicians, and supply chain leaders—with transparency into the workflow progress and technology decision making

"While some value analysis teams are just starting to adopt more automated and streamlined processes, others are already high performers focused on reducing waste and variability through standardization and clinically driven decision making," says Stuart Morris-Hipkins, chief solutions officer at ECRI. "The beauty of our new workflow tool is that it can be scaled to meet our members' specific needs, right now and in the future as they grow and mature their value analysis process."

To learn more or to request a demo of Value Analysis Workflow, contact ECRI at clientservices@ecri.org, (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891, or visit www.ecri.org.

Social Sharing

@ECRI_Org releases enhanced value analysis workflow solution, an all-in-one technology platform for #valueanalysis committees

New #valueanalysis solution from @ECRI_Org embeds clinical evidence, pricing & comparison intelligence & #patientsafety data

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on healthcare technology and safety, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. Over the past fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules.\

ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020. Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, President and CEO of ECRI, has been recognized by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a Healthcare Leader in 2021. Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ECRI_Org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ECRI