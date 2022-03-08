Everlaw Named to Fast Company's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022 Ediscovery company joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

OAKLAND, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlaw has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, placing fourth in the Most Innovative Enterprise Companies category.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole – ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"Over the past year, Everlaw has continued to innovate to allow efficient collaboration among legal teams from anywhere. We released dozens of new features, including improvements to Storybuilder, our case preparation tool, and capability enhancements that effectively discover, review, and preserve evidence," said Everlaw CEO AJ Shankar. "As the digital universe expands rapidly with new types of data, our technology has helped legal teams simplify their workflows. We are excited to receive this recognition of the team's hard work and success in the legal technology industry."

In fact, Everlaw launched audio and video redactions feature today, helping customers easily redact A/V evidence without the need for third-party software and bringing together redaction, transcription and translation capabilities into one single environment on Everlaw's platform. The company also recently announced a $202M Series D funding round to continue its innovation and leadership amidst a rapid digital transformation in the legal industry.

Everlaw is fundamentally changing the way law firms, government and corporate legal departments handle case preparation, ediscovery and investigations. Legal professionals clearly prefer Everlaw's AI-powered and cloud-native technology, which has over 230 five-star ratings on G2, more than any other ediscovery provider.

Everlaw blends cutting-edge technology with modern design to help government entities, law firms and corporations solve the toughest problems in the legal industry. Everlaw is used by Fortune 100 corporate counsels and household brands like Hilton and Dick's Sporting Goods, 76 out of the AM Law 200 and all 50 U.S. state attorneys general. Based in Oakland, California, Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including TPG Growth, CapitalG, Menlo Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, H.I.G. Growth Partners and K9 Ventures.

