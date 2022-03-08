iFlex Stretch Studios Announces Opening of First Assisted Stretch Studio

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the newest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care – announced today the opening of its first assisted stretch studio in the Casa Paloma shopping center in Chandler, AZ.

"We are very excited to be offering this high-demand service to the Chandler and greater Phoenix community, and look forward to growing iFlex Stretch Studios into a nationally-recognized and sought-after brand," said James Adelman, President and CEO of iFlex Stretch Studios. "Assisted stretching using our unique system can increase flexibility and range of motion, improve athletic performance, blood flow and posture, and reduce risk of injury. We see a dramatic increase in demand for this essential service among the population in general, and particularly among active adults."

iFlex Stretch Studios utilizes a technique called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) which helps trigger neurological responses and reprogram muscles. Using this technique, iFlex has developed a series of assisted stretches that address general stress relief, neck/tech neck tension, neuromuscular issues related to golf, tennis and running, as well as stresses that are common among active adults. Moreover, iFlex's stretches are tailored to each client's specific needs.

iFlex Chandler is located at 7131 Ray Road No. 38, Chandler Arizona, in the Casa Paloma shopping center, next door to AJ's Fine Foods. Hour of operation are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about iFlex, please visit our website at www.iFlexstretchstudios.com

About iFlex Stretch Studios:

iFlex Stretch Studios is a new concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to over 700 locations nationwide. Our team includes Steve and Craig Colmar, co-founders of The Joint Chiropractic, and James Adelman, a leading Joint Chiropractic franchisee, who served on The Joint Chiropractic National Franchise Advisory Board, and also developed and operated the highest performing revenue clinic in the USA for five consecutive years. Steve, Craig, and James are joined in this exciting new venture by Sean Riehl, a nationally recognized neuromuscular therapy expert and producer of over 40 DVDs on massage and bodywork.

