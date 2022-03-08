LexisNexis Risk Solutions Hires National Interoperability Leader Kelly Hoover Thompson to Lead New Government Health Team

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced it has hired Kelly Hoover Thompson, a national healthcare executive, to lead the new Government Health Team. Thompson is ideal for the role, drawing on her federal and state government service and decades of healthcare leadership. The addition of Thompson, who has spent the past several years advancing interoperability across the nation and serving as an advisor on health information technology, bolsters the company's commitment to the nation's public health needs and advancing interoperability. Thompson will work to build out the Government Health Team at LexisNexis Risk Solutions where she will partner with government leaders across federal, state, and local governments.

Thompson is well-suited to lead the Government Health team given her prior experience as a state regulator and agency head in multiple health and human services agencies in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as her time as chief executive officer of the start-up Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC). Thompson adds to her experience as a healthcare advocate and legal counsel, serving in various legislative and healthcare association leadership roles. She has dedicated her career to improving healthcare for patients, families, and those who provide their care across the continuum. "I'm excited about the opportunity," said Thompson. "It gives me a new way to impact our healthcare industry and the much-needed work across our nation."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions continues to invest in our government health business by attracting stellar talent, like Kelly Thompson, with deep subject matter expertise and industry-leading experience. We also continue to innovate with actionable, best-in-class data, linking, and analytics. Our strategic vision to provide the next generation of government health solutions drives us to provide innovative solutions that provide a precise and complete picture of people as they engage across disparate agencies and services. This interoperability will continue to promote transparency and efficiency for healthcare consumers.

"Kelly Thompson's policy expertise and depth on knowledge of interoperability and the government's role in data sharing will further allow us to meet the needs of the industry today and prepare for the emerging challenges of the future." said Haywood Talcove, CEO of the government business at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The addition of Kelly to our government health team demonstrates our strong commitment to attracting top talent and leverage key relationships between the public and private sector to produce better healthcare outcomes for all Americans."

Thompson serves as an international leader, advisor and speaker on interoperability and health policy. She serves on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Board of Scientific Counselors, the National Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment (POLST) Technical Committee, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (IUPMC) Patient Safety Committee, and volunteers at her local YWCA, school, and community.

