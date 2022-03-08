Osso VR Selected As A Featured Innovator at LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit

DANA POINT, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Osso VR, a validated virtual reality (VR) surgical training and assessment platform, is returning as a presenting company at the third annual Life Science Intelligence (LSI) USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit.

Osso VR, a validated virtual reality (VR) surgical training and assessment platform, returns to the life science industry’s top investor summit. (PRNewswire)

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence. Over 150 presenting medtech startup companies and over 100 investors will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

"LSI has consistently been a lighthouse conference with some of the greatest minds in healthcare technology. I look forward to attending every year to not just learn from experts and catch up with colleagues, but to be inspired. If you want to know about the bright future of healthcare technology LSI is the place to be." shared Osso CEO and founder Justin Barad, MD .

Osso VR is regarded as the world's largest surgical training platform. Traditionally Osso has had a major focus in orthopaedics and this year is emphasizing their growth into additional specialties including spine, interventional cardiology, structural heart and minimally invasive surgery.

"The strategics and investors that attend our meetings are looking for quality deal-flow and cutting edge innovators, like Osso VR. The company has been on an incredible journey and we're looking forward to hearing updates on their growth" commented Scott Pantel , Founder and CEO of LSI.

About Osso VR

Osso VR is an award-winning, clinically validated surgical training platform designed for medical device companies and practicing surgeons of all skill levels. Using cinema quality VR, the scalable platform offers a realistic, hands-on training environment that leads to real world performance gains and ultimately improved patient outcomes. Osso VR is the first training platform to incorporate assessment into its modules, objectively measuring the trainee's knowledge of steps, level of accuracy and overall efficiency throughout the procedure providing a benchmark for proficiency.

Led by UCLA and Harvard trained orthopedic surgeon Justin Barad, MD, the Osso VR team has a deep background in clinical care, medical technology, and VR development. To learn more, visit http://ossovr.com/

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

CONTACT: lisa@ossovr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Science Intelligence