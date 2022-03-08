Procede Software to Co-sponsor ATD Truck Dealer of the Year Award at the 2022 ATD Show ATD show to take place Thursday, March 10, through Sunday, March 13, at Encore Las Vegas.

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procede Software, a leading heavy-duty truck and commercial vehicle dealer management system (DMS) and solutions provider, today announced its upcoming participation in the 2022 ATD Show, March 10 – 13, in Las Vegas, NV. The company will once again be co-sponsoring the ATD Truck Dealer of the Year Award for the 7th year in a row and showcasing the latest version of their industry-leading business system, Excede v10.2.

(PRNewsfoto/Procede Software) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited that the premier commercial truck industry event is back! There's nothing better than meeting face-to-face with our customers, Certified Partners, and prospects," said Larry Kettler, CEO. "In addition, we are looking forward to showing the industry what we've been working on and how we've been delivering value to our customers with the recent release of Excede v10.2."

Kettler continued, "The 2022 Truck Dealer of the Year Award is the highlight of the event, and our ongoing sponsorship of it reflects our commitment to ATD and this industry and our admiration for the people in it." The national awards program has been recognizing commercial truck dealers for business performance, industry leadership, and community service since 1968.

"The 2022 ATD Show features an exciting lineup of keynotes, educational opportunities, and networking events—it's not to be missed! We're excited to welcome our dealer community to the event and grateful for the ongoing support of our sponsors like Procede Software," said Barbara Robinson, Senior Director, ATD.

Excede v10.2 Developed in Close Collaboration with Customers through Procede Insider Program

Excede v10.2 delivers significant advancements to parts workflows and automates repetitive tasks across all departments to increase productivity and drive efficiencies. The release reflects the company's strategic vision of engaging closely with its customers through its Procede Insider Program to identify key opportunities to maximize business impact and continue to develop powerful features and enhancements.

Matt Silverman, Warranty Administrator, who leads Campbell Supply Company's participation in the Procede Insider Program, said: "Participating in the Procede Insider Program is an investment that really pays off. It gives you a keener understanding of what the product can do and accelerates your use of it, so you see a greater return on investment. Being able to provide input early and often throughout the Excede software development process has resulted in functionality that saves us hours of labor."

Excede v10.2 Is Immediately Available

Excede v10.2 is immediately available. To schedule a demonstration of the new functionality or meet with the Procede Software team, contact sales@procedesoftware.com or stop by the ATD Connection Hub at the 2022 ATD Convention & Expo.

For more information on Procede Software or Excede v10.2, please contact:

Jennifer York, Director of Marketing Communications

marketing@procedesoftware.com

858-450-4800

About Procede Software

Since 2001, Procede Software has been a leading provider of enterprise-level Dealer Management Solutions (DMS) for the heavy-duty truck and ancillary markets. Serving dealer locations throughout the United States and Canada, the industry's leading dealerships trust Excede to run their business because of its full functionality across all dealership departments, high reliability and strong integration with their OEM providers. Procede Software is a Microsoft Certified Gold Partner as Excede, its powerful DMS, leverages the strength of Microsoft® SQL technology to provide advanced Windows® and browser-based applications with real-time information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Procede Software