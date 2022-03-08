WarnerMedia Kids & Family and Sesame Workshop Expand Content Partnership With New Animated Adventures and Fresh Takes on Family Classics Sesame Street Mecha Builders to debut on Cartoonito on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in May, with more projects - including an animated holiday special and a newly greenlit Charlotte's Web miniseries - to follow

NEW YORK and BURBANK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WarnerMedia Kids & Family and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street, today announced the next phase of their growing content partnership. Sesame Street Mecha Builders, the first of many new Sesame Workshop originals for WarnerMedia's Cartoonito preschool programming block, is set to debut on HBO Max and Cartoon Network in early May. More animated series and specials, including newly greenlit family miniseries Charlotte's Web, upcoming preschool shows Bea's Block and a Sesame Street-themed reimagining of The Nutcracker, are also set to debut this year, with other exciting projects already in the works.

Courtesy of Sesame Workshop (PRNewswire)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders reimagines Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby as robot heroes in training who use their STEM superpowers to solve wacky larger-than-life problems. Animated in a dynamic 3D style, this series will help older preschoolers practice foundational critical thinking skills while laughing along with their Sesame Street friends. The first five episodes will air on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network on Monday, May 9, hitting HBO Max the following day. Launching later in the year also on Cartoonito, Bea's Block will introduce viewers to a new world where vibrant and diverse wooden block characters–Bea and her friends–tumble, stack, and roll their way through kindness-filled adventures. Both series will include fully integrated educational curricula, engaging music, and a whole lot of heart – everything parents expect from the makers of Sesame Street.

"Our relationship with Sesame Workshop is critical in ensuring that we have an ongoing lineup of content that parents find unquestionably safe, educational, and entertaining for their kids to enjoy," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics "The new and classic properties we're developing together have just the right multigenerational appeal to resonate with parents and children alike, with fresh music and characters offering some surprises along the way."

"Building on Sesame Workshop's legacy of innovation in the children's entertainment space, we're thrilled to continue partnering with WarnerMedia Kids & Family as they build an industry-leading library of both preschool and family-focused content," said Steve Youngwood, CEO of Sesame Workshop. "From brand new adventures to reimagined classics, everything we create at Sesame Workshop is bursting with the kinds of compelling characters and storylines that today's kids love, built on a solid educational framework that parents can trust – perfect for creating new family traditions."

Looking ahead, Sesame Street: The Nutcracker is an animated special that follows Elmo and his new puppy, Tango, on a fantastical holiday adventure. This imaginative special will populate the beloved holiday story with kids' favorite Sesame Street characters, blending new and classic music for all ages to enjoy. The special will premiere during the 2022 holiday season. Production on Charlotte's Web, an animated family miniseries based on the classic children's book by E.B. White, will begin in the coming weeks.

While fans and families wait for these new series, they can enjoy many other Sesame Workshop favorites. Sesame Street spinoff The Not Too Late Show with Elmo and the animated Esme & Roy are available now on Cartoonito on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. HBO Max is also the proud home of Sesame Street; new episodes of the iconic series' 52nd season premiere on the platform every Thursday, with decades of classic episodes available on demand.

About WarnerMedia Kids & Family

WarnerMedia Kids & Family is the united group within the WarnerMedia enterprise that offers an expansive content slate on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. As the umbrella brand for all kids and family content, Cartoon Network reenergized its brand promise through its new tagline Redraw Your World, which empowers individuality and aims to be the place where kids are free to be themselves. With hundreds of hours of original series, specials and acquisitions, the WarnerMedia Kids & Family portfolio features its Cartoonito preschool programming block; a roster of upcoming animation and live-action originals that appeal to kids of all ages; and ACME Night, a weekend entertainment destination for families to enjoy a line-up of library favorites and blockbuster hits as well as new originals that will include Batman: Caped Crusader, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, and more. A marquee collection of powerhouse brands and expertise marks WarnerMedia Kids & Family as a global leader wherever its brands live and engage with audiences all over the world.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

Cartoon Network (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of Sesame Workshop (PRNewswire)

HBOMAX (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of Sesame Workshop (PRNewswire)

Courtesy of Sesame Workshop (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Sesame Workshop) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesame Workshop