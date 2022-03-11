3M Military Earplug Lawsuits being handled by Selinger Law Group

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of military veterans who were issued 3M earplugs between 2002 and 2015 as standard personal protection can still file for compensation. What the military didn't know is that a design defect did not allow the earplugs to sit properly in the ear and did not provide the necessary protection. As a result, more than 2 million military members now suffer from hearing loss and tinnitus. Selinger Law Group is helping thousands of veterans file for compensation.

Some combat earplugs issued by the military did not maintain a tight seal in the ear and allowed for extremely loud sounds to reach and injure the inner ear. (PRNewsfoto/Selinger Law Group) (PRNewswire)

If you are a military veteran who suffers from hearing loss or tinnitus, you may have the right to pursue legal action.

The first 3M earplugs lawsuit bellwether trials began in 2021 and so far, millions have been won for the plaintiffs involved. In fact, the last trial provided a stunning verdict, a total of $110 million was awarded to two plaintiffs, including $15 million in compensatory damages and $40 million in punitive damages.

Despite winning several cases, 3M has now lost a total of $162,992,820. 3M has recently seen negative reports from investment analysts concerning the earplug exposure.

Although cases have been pending for years you still may file your claim if you served between 2002 – 2015 and have "service connected" hearing loss or tinnitus. Filing a claim will NOT affect your eligibility for VA Disability Benefits. Also, this is NOT a lawsuit against the Government or Military.

Selinger Law Group is helping thousands of Iraq/Afghanistan Veterans with 3M as well as IED/EFP anti-terrorism claims.

Contact the Selinger Law Group for a case review and to learn more about your legal options at

(855) HURT-HEAR

