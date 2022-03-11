~ Attention All Thrill Seekers & Fun-Loving Families ~

Silver Dollar City Opens with Spring Ride Days, March 16

BRANSON, Mo., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open for the season March 16, soar through The City sky during Spring Ride Days, an event for families who want to welcome the new season during spring break with over 40 rides and attractions. The internationally-awarded, 1880s-style theme park opens the season each year with this special festival, featuring live music and family-fun entertainment. Spring Ride Days runs March 16–20 & 23-27.

Families can brave the tallest drop in the western hemisphere on Mystic River Falls, an epic rafting journey winding through the mysterious Mystic River. Take a step back in time on Time Traveler, the world's fastest, steepest & tallest spinning coaster, or catch a wild ride through the Ozark Mountains on Outlaw Run, the Guinness World Record holder for 2015's steepest drop on a wood coaster. In addition to the park's five other coasters, families can also make memories at Fireman's Landing with its 10 unique family attractions designed for the littles. Additional attractions include 10 family rides in the Grand Exposition, the high-flying Giant Swing, Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train, Marvel Cave—the park's original and nethermost attraction—and much more.

"Spring Ride Days is the best time to really become immersed in all of the attractions we have here at the park," says Mike Brown, Director of Attractions. "We offer something for everyone here, whether it's daring, speedy coasters or relaxing rides through the hills, we have plenty of options for the entire family," he added.

There's plenty of live entertainment during Spring Ride Days, with the agile Perondi's Stunt Dog, Bluegrass and Gospel group Lindley Creek, Indie-folk singers Dawson Hollow and magician-comedian Mike Bliss performing throughout the event. Still to come this season at Silver Dollar City, Street Fest, an eclectic festival featuring daring acrobats, world-famous performers, lively entertainment and specialty foods from around the globe. Street Fest begins April 14-May 1

About Silver Dollar City: Silver Dollar City, the 1880s-style theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains near Branson, is internationally awarded for excellence in theme, presentation and operations. The picturesque, tree-lined "City" was founded atop the massive National Landmark, the great Marvel Cave, and offers 40 rides & attractions, a demonstrating crafts colony 100 artisans strong and hosts 10 world-class festivals and events featuring a variety of entertainment plus live concerts. Home to several roller coasters with record-setting footprints, home-style foods are in high demand with keen emphasis on specialty items and famous cinnamon breads.

Spring Ride Days is presented by Humana

