Ireland is Open - Press the Green Button this St Patrick's Day

There is only one place to be on St Patrick's Day and that is Ireland. The stunning emerald isle has removed all Covid restrictions and is fully open and ready to welcome vacationers for the experience of a lifetime.

St Patrick's Festival is truly one of the great spectacles of the world — a week-long celebration of music, dance and outdoor shows culminating in the fabulous St. Patrick's Day parade through the historic streets of Dublin on March 17th. Regional parades take place in cities such as Kilkenny, Limerick and Killarney.

One can also visit the 'Home of St Patrick' in Northern Ireland and check out the St Patrick's center in Downpatrick which is the world's only permanent exhibit to our patron saint.

The St Patrick's festival is the highlight of the early vacation season. We have fabulous new attractions including the Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge; just a short drive from Belfast, the newly designated UNESCO City of Music. Keeping with the artistic theme, Dublin will be thronging with literature lovers this year as the city celebrates the centenary of James Joyce's revered masterpiece Ulysses. A host of literary events, exhibitions and artistic commissions are set to mark the 100th anniversary of the publication of one of the world's most iconic works of literature.

Don't take our word for it! Listen to International Star Liam Neeson, narrator of an exciting new documentary film for IMAX® and giant screen theaters, called Ireland . Produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films, this wonderful movie celebrates our rich history, culture, arts and music, as well as our spectacular scenery.

But for those who can't be in Ireland personally this St Patrick's Day, Tourism Ireland has launched the Green Button Festival - an invitation to celebrate Irish heritage, Irish tradition and Ireland's national day in a new and exciting way.

The unique festival can be viewed wherever you are on St Patrick's Day, via www.Ireland.com with social media users able to look out for QR codes and 'scan for music' promos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter that will lead them to the festival on their phones. Festival-goers will be treated to an array of Irish and Northern Irish musicians playing to people around the world.

So, join us and be part of our global celebration. Press the Green Button now on www.Ireland.com and see our fantastic St Patrick's Day great value offers for 2022 and beyond.

Ireland is open and the welcome has never been warmer.

