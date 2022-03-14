IT'S CRAWFISH SEASON AT RAZZOO'S® CAJUN CAFE!

The hand-sorted crawfish is back for a limited time, and customers do not want to miss out

IRVING, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® — the spirited casual eatery that transports you to the French Quarter with every bite brings its famous live crawfish back. Razzoo's is now offering crawfish at all participating locations but be sure to head over quick because Razzoo's only provides wholeheartedly fresh crawfish, so quantity is limited. Razzoo's crawfish is so popular because only the biggest and best arrive live at the restaurant, and because it's so popular, customers can now get it in-store, to-go, or third-party delivery.

Razzoo's is a little obsessive about serving customers big, bold Cajun flavors. And that's good because this satisfyingly juicy crawfish boil will make you cry happy Cajun tears. It's just that good. If you are looking for that extra dash of heat, go for the Firemouth™ crawfish. Razzoo's Firemouth™ seasoning takes all the flavors up a few notches for those who need an extra kick. Firemouth™ is not for the faint of heart, so when you're fanning your mouth – don't say we didn't warn ya!

"Our customers go Cajun crazy for this crawfish boil," expressed Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "That's why this year we are offering it for in-store, takeout, and third-party delivery, that way it is available to everyone that wants it. We're prepared to make this stuff non-stop until we run out."

This year, for Crawfish Boil To-Go, Razzoo's is offering Crawfish in two pound increments up to six pounds for online ordering and third party delivery. Prices vary by location. Corn and Potatoes can be added on for only $2.50 Potato(2)/Corn(1), and you can also add a Sausage Link for $3.00. Trust us, it's worth the little extra.

For more information about Razzoo's, including menu items and online ordering, visit www.razzoos.com or find them on Uber Eats and DoorDash©.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Razzoo's promises that folks will always leave with a smile and a stomach full of good food. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

brianne@inklinkmarketing.com

786.605.9228

View original content:

SOURCE Razzoo's Cajun Cafe