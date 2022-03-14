Spencer Brown, Co-Founder of Cadence 13 and Dial Global, and Charles Steinhauer, Former COO of Westwood One, Launch Gemini XIII, Podcasting and Radio's New Home for Premium Audio Content, Production and Marketing Services

- Gemini XIII Acquires Digital Advertising Company, The Infinite Agency, and Phantom Producer, the World's First Mobile Audio Imaging App

- New Company Backed by Brush Creek Partners, Quince Associates, and Sunshine Wireless Brings Together Audio and Advertising Leaders to Expand the Boundaries of Audio Entertainment

NEW YORK and DALLAS and SYDNEY, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini XIII, the podcasting and radio industries' new home for premium audio content, production and marketing services, announces that it has acquired The Infinite Agency, a full-service digital advertising agency based in Dallas, TX. The Infinite Agency, founded by Jonathan Ogle, creates the future of brands using data driven strategies, influencer marketing, modern video and audio production, social content creation, digital marketing, and creative thinking. The Infinite Agency builds meaningful connections between brands, people, and culture in the social, digital, and physical world. Ogle will remain as President of The Infinite Agency.

Concurrently, Gemini XIII announces that it has acquired Phantom Producer, the world's first patented audio imaging service that includes web and mobile app user interfaces, from Australian audio producer Jeff Thomas. Phantom Producer makes professional audio production fully mobile and more flexible and efficient than ever, with audio production workparts across 14 formats. Phantom Producer lets audio producers get creative on the go and automatically syncs everything with their desktop account. Thomas will continue to lead Phantom Producer as President.

The acquisitions mark the launch of Gemini XIII as the newest destination for premium audio content, production and marketing services for podcasters and radio stations. The transactions are backed by Brush Creek Partners, Quince Capital, and Sunshine Wireless.

Leading Gemini XIII are national audio veterans Spencer Brown and Charles Steinhauer. Brown, who previously founded Cadence13 and Dial Global, will serve as Gemini XIII's CEO and Steinhauer, who was formerly COO of Westwood One, will become Gemini XIII's COO. Gemini XIII is based in New York, with offices in Dallas and Sydney, Australia.

Spencer Brown, Gemini XIII's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of Gemini XIII with the acquisition of two of audio and advertising's most innovative companies, The Infinite Agency, and Phantom Producer. These great companies are a formidable launching pad for what we expect to be Gemini XIII's growing portfolio of audio's most exciting brands."

Brown added: "We welcome the talented professionals at these organizations to the Gemini XIII family and look forward to serving our partners and customers with the very best in content and services."

Charles Steinhauer, Chief Operating Officer, Gemini XIII, commented: "These two companies represent a solid foundation of talented people from which Gemini XIII will continue to build. We are committed to bringing new resources and capabilities to audio and to offer new and creative ways to tell stories in audio. We are actively exploring opportunities to complement these organizations to once again build and grow a new breed of audio company."

Jonathan Ogle, Founder and President, The Infinite Agency, remarked: "This transaction is about creating the future of how content and media work together to build something valuable to listeners and viewers. People are craving content with substance that's relevant to them. Gemini XIII can help be a part of that story and create something that innovates and evolves with the end user. I'm really excited to work with this team. Charles and Spencer understand how audio and media consumption is changing and they have a vision to innovate and influence it."

Jeff Thomas, Founder and President, Phantom Producer, noted: "The philosophy behind Phantom Producer has always been about innovation. We entered the market determined not to be more-of-the-same in the category. Now, in that vein, I'm very excited to be starting the next chapter with Gemini XIII. The experience and knowledge Spencer and Charles bring to the business is the perfect one-two punch."

For more information about Gemini XIII, visit www.gemini13media.com or contact us at info@gemini13media.com or 212.624.2659. For more information about The Infinite Agency, visit: www.theinfiniteagency.com. For more information about Phantom Producer, visit: www.phantomproducer.com.

About Gemini XIII

Gemini XIII serves the audio industry with premium content, production, and marketing services for podcasting and radio. Gemini XIII owns and operates The Infinite Agency, a full-service digital advertising agency that is built to create the future of brands using data driven strategies, influencer marketing, modern video/audio production, social content creation, digital media, and creative thinking. Gemini XIII also owns and operates Phantom Producer, the world's first patented mobile audio imaging app that puts professional audio production and imaging in the palm of your hand. The company is based in New York, with offices in Dallas and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Gemini XIII, visit www.gemini13media.com.

