BUTLER EXPANDS WESTWARD WITH NEW LOCATIONS IN SAN FRANCISCO, LOS ANGELES AND SALT LAKE CITY

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler, the leading travel technology platform, announced the addition of key markets to its national expansion with the launch of services in Denver, Salt Lake City, Northern California's San Francisco and Sunnyvale, Los Angeles coming this month, and Anaheim coming this year. Now serving over 60,000 keys across 8 national markets, Butler will more than double their presence by 2023.

Now serving over 60,000 keys across 8 national markets, Butler will more than double their presence by 2023.

"We're working to unite the travel economy by offering solutions that will pioneer the hotel and real estate industry's continued growth and success," explains Butler Founder and CEO Premtim Gjonbalic. "As Butler goes West, we're expanding the travel & hospitality ecosystem – including the guest experience – well beyond the hotel room."

Butler's westward expansion began in November 2021 and has quickly accelerated with premium, centrally-located hotel leases and partnerships with surrounding hotels. Butler has fostered relationships with top management companies, honoring the brand guidelines for over 35 distinguished hotel names, as well as strategic partner brands, boutique hotels, and alternative accommodations.

As travel surpasses pre-pandemic levels, hotel partners have looked to Butler's vertically integrated model to create new and improved profit channels, reduce labor costs, drive revenue through increased ADR, and improve the guest experience through advanced technology, premium amenities, and relevant dining concepts.

"We've been strategic about our advance into the west coast, in preparation for a recovery," explains VP of Real Estate and Acquisitions Sarve Eshtehardi. "Los Angeles, which reported one of the highest occupancy and ADR levels compared to the other major U.S. markets over the past 12 months, continues to lead the recovery in the domestic leisure travel segment – and Butler has the platform to maximize this charge."

Butler's turnkey platform of products and solutions is designed to foster community and connect travelers with the cities around them – directly supporting the foundations of hotel business and hospitality, and real estate development. Butler was founded with the belief that the guest experience should never be compromised due to the constraints of a hotel's positioning, size or location. With Butler, hotels can expand their offerings without expanding their resources and costs – bringing benefits to the hotel owner, operator, guest and local city.

ABOUT BUTLER:

Butler is on a mission to build the travel platform of the future by maximizing existing infrastructure and powering connections through data and experience. Butler enhances the guest journey and unlocks profitability for hotel owners, management companies, and global brands by establishing new, robust profit channels on-demand and at scale. Founded in 2018, by CEO Premtim Gjonbalic (Forbes 30 Under 30), Butler is currently serving New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington, D.C., Denver and San Francisco with many more cities coming into the network regularly. For more information about Butler, visit bybutler.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Butler Hospitality