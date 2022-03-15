Captain D's Expanding Footprint with Strong Lineup of New Prototypes and Conversions Opening Early This Year

- Leading Fast Casual Seafood Franchise Capitalizing on Franchise Development Success; First Express Locations Debuting Soon -

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, announced today it has an impressive slate of new openings underway in the first half of 2022, capitalizing on continued franchise development interest from both new and existing franchisees. Market-smart real estate opportunities, strong sales performance and impressive AUV are attracting multi-unit and multi-concept franchisees who are growing with the brand across the country.

Captain D's has 14 restaurants set to open by mid-year in states like Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Texas and Tennessee. Two of these openings will be both franchise and company debuts of the new 'Express' prototype, a significantly smaller footprint featuring only a drive-thru and walk-up windows for ordering and picking up. The brand is also continuing its success converting vacant restaurant properties with a recent franchise opening in Elberton, Georgia, and two more conversions planned in Florida this summer. Looking ahead, Captain D's is focusing its efforts on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"The team at Captain D's has been hard at work, securing real estate opportunities in thriving markets and setting up franchisees for success to join or expand with us," said Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D's. "There is a growing momentum that we're leaning into, and it's rewarding to see both our company-owned stores and our franchisees benefit from our best-in-class support, unique niche in the fast casual space and flexible restaurant prototypes. We look forward to celebrating this success throughout the upcoming year as we open more restaurants, enter new markets and take the brand to increasing heights."

Captain D's signed 16 new agreements in 2021 to develop 40 locations in key markets nationwide over the next several years, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Detroit and Tampa. Nearly half of those agreements were with existing franchisees, whose success amid strong sales comps system-wide continues to be a driving force behind the company's accelerated growth. Captain D's also celebrated milestone restaurant openings in 2021, including the brand's first double drive-thru in Tupelo, Mississippi, first Chicago-area location and multiple cost-effective conversions.

Captain D's is consistently recognized among the franchising and foodservice industries' most prestigious accolades. Most recently, the brand was ranked as the seafood category leader in Entrepreneur magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500 ranking for the third year in a row. Other recent awards include Franchise Times' Top 200 and Franchise Business Review's Best Franchise Opportunities to Buy.

With more than 540 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter-dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia, and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts, and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite.

