Cordial Receives Highest Score Possible in Campaign Orchestration Criterion in New Report

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordial , the cross-channel marketing platform for brands to communicate in personal, intelligent ways, announces today its placement as a Strong Performer in Forrester Research's " The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022 " report. Cordial was evaluated against 24 criteria in three high-level categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence.

Cordial received the highest possible scores in the evaluation in the criteria of across product vision, content management, campaign orchestration, dynamic content, and data integration. According to the report, "This vendor's passionate claim – 'We build technology to help brands send a better message' – aligns authentically with its culture and values." Cordial offers an innovative approach to assisting marketers with personalization and creativity, saving time and utilizing customer data to its fullest potential in real-time.

"All B2C marketers want to better their customer engagement strategies," said Chief Operating Officer at Cordial, Benjamin Dorr . "First-party data is critical to growing lifetime value through ongoing communication and relationship-building. Our platform helps brands truly personalize their marketing at scale, in real-time, and across channels, and we are pleased to see, in our opinion, the results of our efforts rewarded in this report."

The report cites, "Cordial's culture and current offering are its strongest assets," and, "Retailers that want a fresh approach to real-time triggers or event-based messaging will like Cordial on their vendor shortlist." We believe this further indicates its strength as a leader in email marketing and the valuable services it offers.

Agile marketers at companies including Boot Barn, Revolve and Forbes trust Cordial to accelerate customer engagement and provide a fresh approach to messaging and real-time data. For the full report "The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q1 2022," visit www.cordial.com .

Cordial is a cross-channel marketing platform built to help marketers create unique and unified customer experiences across all channels. Using unlimited data and advanced messaging capabilities, Cordial helps brands communicate with customers in highly personalized ways across email, SMS, mobile app, and more. Founded in San Diego, CA, Cordial was created with the belief that marketing should be more thoughtful and that brands deserve a better experience working with technology partners. Today, brands like Revolve, Backcountry, and Purple rely on Cordial to drive revenue growth by sending a better message. Connect with us at cordial.com.

