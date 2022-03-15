InventHelp Inventor Develops Filter for Lake Water Supply Systems (TLS-113)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a reliable means of preventing silt and sand from entering and damaging a lake based water supply system," said an inventor, from Palmetto, Fla., "so I invented the EISELE FOOT VALVE FILTER. My design prevents such material from clogging showerheads, faucet aerators and washing machine inlet strainers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to filter debris at the inlet of a submersible jet pump system used to supply lakefront properties. In doing so, it prevents dirt, silt, sediment and other debris from entering the system. As a result, it could improve water quality and it provides added protection. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for lakefront properties. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLS-113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp