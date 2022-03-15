NEW VIP ROOFTOP MASTERS EXPERIENCE DEBUTS AT HISTORIC PARTRIDGE INN IN AUGUSTA, GEORGIA

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sky's the limit this year for those seeking the pinnacle of hospitality during Augusta's famed Masters golf tournament. For the first time ever, The Partridge Inn is offering its exclusive rooftop venue to individuals and corporations looking to host the ultimate celebration during one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world.

The rooftop at The Partridge Inn in Augusta, Ga. is being completely transformed and will open before The Masters. The image reflects the space before the renovation. (PRNewswire)

With stunning views of Downtown Augusta, the rooftop venue offers jaw-dropping outdoor space, a full bar and kitchen and elegantly furnished interior living and gathering areas. Newly christened 6 South, the venue takes its name from its top, sixth-floor location with southward facing views of Augusta from the historic hotel's hilltop perch. Previously only offered to corporations who reserved The Partridge Inn's Penthouse facility for the entire Masters' Week to wine and dine their most VIP clientele, 6 South is uniquely available for single or multi-night reservations having just emerged from a full renovation and reimagining for this year's Masters Tournament. In addition to the best views in the region, 6 South is equipped with a fully operational bar and kitchen, private chef, waitstaff, and security upon request.

"With the full return of The Masters, the debut of the completely renovated hotel and our new rooftop space could not be at a more per fect time," said Greg Winey, president of NorthPointe Hospitality Management. "As Augusta's premier gathering place and most celebrated hotel, we always pull out all the stops during Masters' Week, and 6 South literally allows us to take that to another level. For the first time ever, we are pleased to offer this one-of-a-kind space. In previous years, The Penthouse, as it was known, was the first to book, usually with sponsors and Fortune 100 corporations for the entire week."

For details about renting 6 South during The Masters, contact Madalyn Neal, director of sales and marketing, at Mneal@northph.com or (865) 643-1064.

Offering a seamless blend of style, sophistication and Southern hospitality, the newly transformed Partridge Inn is the ideal destination for discerning guests who are seeking world-class service, charm, exclusive amenities and history. From the reimagined 6 South and 8595 restaurant to the well-appointed accommodations and amenities, The Partridge Inn once again stands tall, with more distinction, class and grandeur than ever before.

The Partridge Inn is the closest hotel to the famed Augusta National, and has enjoyed visits from many celebrities, golf elites and politicians, including Bob Dylan, Crystal Gayle, Reba McIntyre, Curtis Strange, Paul Azinger, Gary Player, Dennis Quaid, Michael Jackson, James Brown, and Ryan Seacrest. The hotel has a limited number of guestrooms still available during The Masters. Enhanced amenities offered during this time include:

Daily shuttle service to and from Augusta National

Evening champagne

Daily full breakfast buffet with an omelet station and a grab and go option

Nightly dinners with exclusive menus

Cigars on the Verandah nightly after 10 p.m.

Live music by multiple performers daily

Evening shuttle service and airport service by request

Evening events by the pool with beautiful décor, live entertainment and hand-crafted cocktails

Daily gifts of premium golf items

Nightly turndown service with water and chocolates

For more information or room reservations, contact Madalyn Neal at (865) 643-1064.

The Partridge Inn has been closed to the public since mid-September and is just reopening before The Masters. The transformation of the hotel includes all new guestrooms and suites which have been completely renovated and are adorned with luxury linens, HD TV's, new WIFI and Nespresso Coffee Makers; new landscaping; building paint; a new bridal suite; exterior lighting; and a 24-7 doorman/bellmen to ensure exquisite arrival experiences for guests.

The completely redesigned restaurant, 8595, has been transformed with beautiful banquette seating, lighting and tableware. The award-winning social watering hole of the hotel and community has been renovated with a turn-of-the-century design and 60 percent increase in bar space. A new pastry chef will be working with Executive Chef Thomas Jacobs and the hotel's talented culinary team to create delicious, made from scratch desserts. The Partridge Inn's newly designed and outfitted verandah now has beautiful new IPE Brazilian plank flooring spanning its 200 feet of space.

About The Partridge Inn

The Partridge Inn, located in the historic Summerville neighborhood of Augusta, Ga, began life in the 1890s as a modest two-story private residence, opening as The Partridge Inn in 1910. The hotel enjoyed such great success that expansion after expansion led to its present city-block size in 1929. The hotel gained prominence as a central gathering spot for the winter elite, hosting golf legends, presidents and legendary tea-dances in its grand halls and ballrooms, while the ground floor housed a post office, telegraph office, flower shop, bookstore, barbershop and hairdressing parlor. The hotel consists of five guest room floors and has 143 rooms, many of which overlook the Augusta skyline or the garden pool area. Additional information about The Partridge Inn may be found online at www.partridgeinn.com .

Connect with the hotel on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePartridgeInn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thepartridgeinn/

About NorthPointe Hospitality Management, LLC NorthPointe Hospitality Management, a recognized leader in the management and development of hotels and resorts, delivers exceptional returns on investments by deploying cutting-edge techniques in financial management, guest services, quality assurance and human resources. From beachfront builds to historic renovations, NorthPointe Hospitality's expanding portfolio also includes the Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, Ga.; Crowne Plaza Hotel (North Augusta, S.C.); The Lawrence Tapestry Hotel (in development – Lawrenceville, Ga.); Hotel Indigo Mount Pleasant (Charleston, S.C. area); Holiday Inn Express Charleston Medical Area; The Beach House Restaurant (Jekyll Island, Ga.); and the boutique Beachview Club Hotel on Jekyll Island. The company's dynamic leadership team has more than 40 years of experience with the country's largest franchise, construction, banking and third-party management companies. For more information, visit www.northph.com .

The Partridge Inn (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Partridge Inn