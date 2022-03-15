SWBC Insurance Services is New Agency of Record for Freebirds World Burrito

SAN ANTONIO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SWBC is pleased to announce that Freebirds World Burrito has chosen SWBC Insurance Services as its agency of record for the company's property and casualty insurance programs. Based in Austin, Freebirds has 56 operating locations, 1,100 employees throughout the state of Texas, and aggressive growth plans.

SWBC Insurance Services' Commercial Producer, Gina Wallisa, is an expert in the hospitality and restaurant industry. She was able to effectively demonstrate her 30-plus years of experience and knowledge of issues facing the restaurant industry and Texas insurance market conditions to establish further dialogue with Freebirds and eventually win the company's business. Her position over the past two years as a board member of the Greater Austin Texas Restaurant Association (GATRA) helped strengthen the trust and partnership with Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito, who also serves on both the GATRA Board and the State Board for the Texas Restaurant Association.

"We're excited about the opportunity to work with such an outstanding brand as Freebirds World Burrito. We worked closely with the leadership team to design a comprehensive risk-management program specifically tailored to meet the needs of their dynamic organization. CEO Alex Eagle and team have a great vision for the future, and we look forward to a long and productive business relationship," said Mike Karageorge, EVP of Sales & Marketing for SWBC Insurance Services.

Alex Eagle, CEO of Freebirds World Burrito added, "We are in great hands with Gina and SWBC. Their decades of experience help us make sure our Tribe members are protected and their wide-reaching network is creating new business opportunities for us."

"Business owners want to feel confident when making a buying decision that the people involved not only have a depth of knowledge and expertise, but also show a passion for their industry. Gina's work with GATRA and Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) exemplifies the type of industry involvement that resonates with restaurant owners," says Karageorge.

About SWBC

As a diversified financial services company, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals a wide range of services, including insurance, mortgages, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states and manages business around the world. No matter how wide its reach, SWBC always listens to its customers' needs, analyzes their current situations, and recommends customized solutions. For more information about our innovative approach to personalized service, visit SWBC's website at swbc.com.

About Freebirds

Created in Texas with headquarters in Austin, Freebirds Texas' No. 1 Burrito™ has over 50 locations through the state. Voted consumer's choice for Most Craveable Brand 2 years in a row, every Freebirds restaurant has a certified Master Griller that ensures our meats are marinated and grilled to perfection. Freebirds' customizable burritos, bowls, and more satisfies meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diets and everyone in between. Whether it's our flavorful bowls or world-famous burritos, there's something for everyone at Freebirds. For more information and to place an order, visit www.freebirds.com. Follow Freebirds on social media at @freebirdsworldburrito or #freebirdsworldburrito.

