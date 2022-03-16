7-Eleven Sweetens Spring Season with the Limited-Time-Only Churroccino and a Tasty New Mocha

Spring Has Sprung! 7-Eleven Introduces Two New Hot Beverages Available at Participating Stores

IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Something new and delicious is brewing at 7-Eleven, Inc. this spring. Make that two new things. America's leading convenience retailer is welcoming the season with two new hot beverages: the limited-time only Churroccino and White Chocolate Caramel-flavored Mocha, both available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores.

The Churroccino perfectly combines the sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy, delicious coffee taste. (PRNewswire)

As the OG To-Go Since 1964™ coffee destination, 7-Eleven knows flavor and quality are all in the details. Customers can treat themselves to a Churroccino, which perfectly combines the sweet cinnamon flavors of a classic churro with a creamy, delicious coffee taste. They can also try the White Chocolate Caramel Mocha, with notes of rich mocha and an irresistible combination of creamy caramel, sweet white chocolate, and coffee flavors.

"There's no doubt that our customers love their coffee. We pride ourselves in being their first stop to fuel up on their way to work and a trusted place to grab something on-the-go throughout the day," said Jacob Barnes, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "Whether customers want fun seasonal flavors or a more traditional brew, we have something for everyone and bring in new options so they can always try something different. Pair a hot drink or a $1 iced coffee* with any of our thousands of snacks, like our limited-time only Triple Chocolate Muffin, hot breakfast sandwiches, or fresh fruit."

At 7-Eleven and Speedway, customers can choose their own adventure and be their own barista. Customizing every cup of coffee is encouraged (and free!) at the hot and iced beverage bar. The possibilities are practically endless: Coffee drinkers can get creative and craft their perfect brew with a variety of creamers, flavored syrups, and toppings that can be combined in more than 3,000 different ways to devise their one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

More of a year-round iced coffee drinker? Enjoy any size iced coffee for just $1 in-store at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations. Members of the 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs can pair any size cup of coffee – including the new spring flavors – with any muffin, like the limited-time-only Triple Chocolate Muffin, for just $2**. What's more, for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores, members of 7Rewards who purchase 6 cups of coffee, Big Gulp®, or Slurpee® drinks, will receive their 7th cup free***!

*Valid thru 04/12/22. Consumer pays applicable sales tax. Available while supplies last. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven stores.

**Valid thru 04/12/2022. Limit 1 per day. Plus tax where applicable. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven stores.

***Valid thru 04/12/2022 on any size Coffee, Slurpee or Big Gulp drink. Free cup expires 30 days from date earned. Offer good at participating 7-Eleven stores, excludes Hawaii. Unlimited. Offer not valid with any other coupon or discount. No cash value. Plus tax where applicable.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7–Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7–Eleven stores, 7–Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7–Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7–Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7–Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7–Eleven.com.

