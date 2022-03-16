BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 3.50 Percent

BMO Harris Bank Logo (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank) (PRNewswire)

CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 3.25 percent to 3.50 percent, effective March 17, 2022.

