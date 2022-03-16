BOB ERVIN ANNOUNCED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF AQUA ILLINOIS

Proven operations leader promoted to position company for continued mission-driven service

KANKAKEE, Ill., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua announced this week that Bob Ervin, a valued member of its leadership team, has been named Illinois president. As the former operations director, Ervin succeeds Craig Blanchette, who will continue leading Aqua's mission in Texas after eight years of dedicated service as Aqua Illinois' president.

"We are thrilled to promote Bob Ervin to the role of president of Aqua Illinois," said Colleen Arnold, president, Aqua. "His commitment to operational efficiency, customer care and strong community partnerships has been a true asset to our leadership team over the years, and we are confident that he will carry on Aqua's long-standing tradition with integrity, respect and the pursuit of excellence."

Ervin possesses nearly 40 years of operations and executive management experience, with 24 of those dedicated to the utility industry. His seasoned tenure with the Aqua family includes prior leadership roles at Consumers Water Company and subsidiaries later acquired by Aqua. After an eight-year tenure of serving Aqua Illinois' Danville customers as area manager, Ervin was promoted to operations director in 2019, where he streamlined systems and standards across 30 water systems, 16 wastewater systems and 100-plus employees.

"Working alongside such a talented and dedicated team over the years has been a highlight of my time at Aqua. I am honored and humbled to further our customer-centered mission in my new role as president," said Ervin. "Together, with our core values as a guide, we will continue to achieve new milestones, elevate the customer experience and improve the value we bring to Illinois communities. I look forward to building on Craig's outstanding work to continue fortifying our infrastructure and growing our impact across the state."

Ervin will lead operations across Aqua Illinois' territories spanning 70 communities, in addition to nurturing valued partnerships and investing in infrastructure solutions that enhance its services.

Ervin previously served as Vermilion Advantage Board Chairman, OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation Vice Chairman, Danville Family YMCA Board President, board member of Trinity Lutheran School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Eastern Illinois University – along with course credentials from institutions such as University of Wisconsin-Madison, Boston University, University of Notre Dame and Cornell University.

Aqua Illinois is a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc. Founded in 1886, Aqua Illinois currently provides water and wastewater services to approximately 273,000 people in 70 communities and 13 counties. To learn more, please visit aquaamerica.com/our-states/illinois.aspx.

