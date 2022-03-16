COSMIC WIRE RETAINS RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS AS AGENCY OF RECORD

Innovative WEB3 Digital Asset Leader Hires Leading PR Firm to Promote Its Solutions for Artist Monetization Using Blockchain, NFTs, and Metaverse Experiences



NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire, the innovative digital asset company working with iconic physical and digital assets of artists, celebrities, and brands today announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) as its agency of record.

Cosmic Wire will leverage RPR's long-standing media relations and expertise in the blockchain, NFT, entertainment and technology industries. RPR brings decades of experience crafting corporate messaging as well as brand positioning development designed to generate sustained top tier media results.

Cosmic Wire projects include numerous NFT and Metaverse campaigns for clients that include celebrity artist Ruby Mazur, Dawson Racing, and legendary bassists Leland Sklar. Cosmic Wire has also worked to bring charitable value to their NFT's working many times alongside F Cancer where they have raised in the six figures to date for this treasured charity.

"As one of the leading public relations firms in blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs we look forward to our partnership with RPR," said Jerad Finck, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmic Wire. "We have some very newsworthy announcements coming up that we look forward to amplifying with the firm's strategic brand messaging and proven media results."

"Cosmic Wire is a leader within the NFT marketplace with some very impressive drops, most recently with artist Ruby Mazur to the benefit of F Cancer," said RPR President Richard Rubenstein. "Cosmic Wire brings great talent and expertise helping artists and celebrities build success in the NFT and the Metaverse and is a leader in the Web3 space."

About Cosmic Wire:

Cosmic Wire is a platform agnostic Web3 company that offers brands, celebrities, artists, and IP collectors the ability to enhance, promote, license, and sell their work. Cosmic Wire expands the value of iconic physical and digital assets using tools such as blockchain, NFTs and immersive experiences. Staffed by some of the very best in the industry, Cosmic Wire's completely internalized development, marketing, and sales teams support clients from concept to close. One unique and key Cosmic Wire advantage is a client contract that provides a shared experience of success for Cosmic Wire and their clients. https://www.cosmicwire.com

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe. (https://www.rubensteinpr.com)

