Cunard's London Theatre at Sea voyage to be Headlined by Olivier Award Winning Actress Sharon D. Clarke MBE

VALENCIA, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard will stage its first London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards voyage, curated by Society of London Theatre's Chief Executive, Julian Bird, this May.

Sharon D. Clarke MBE wins Best Actress at the Olivier Awards in 2020 (PRNewswire)

This spectacular voyage will feature inspiring performances, industry talks and workshops aboard our iconic ocean liner.

Sailing from New York to London on board flagship Queen Mary 2, the exclusive voyage will feature performances from some of the theatre world's finest talent, including Oliver Award for Best Actress winner, Sharon D. Clarke MBE, Olivier Award for Best Actor winner Matt Henry MBE, film, theatre and television actress and producer, Susie McKenna and Conductor and Orchestrator Larry Blank.

The seven-night crossing, which departs New York on May 15, 2022, will be supported with a roster of workshops, talks and Q&As from industry insiders.

Guests will be able to take part in acting masterclasses with performers and learn the tricks of the trade from luminaries such as Andreane Neofitou, the costume designer behind Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

For the first time, Cunard will be introducing an "Oliviers Gala Evening," which will feature entertainment from headliners throughout the evening, as well as a never-seen-before show, "Olivier Awards in Concert" that has been created for this voyage by Society of London Theatre's Julian Bird. The concert will take place in the Royal Court Theatre and pay homage to the Olivier Awards' last 45 years in a dazzling one-off production with cast and orchestra.

Sharon D. Clarke MBE said, "To come back after the last couple of years and celebrate theatre in all its glory, alongside my wife Susie McKenna, our industry friends and peers - and those who love and support theatre, on my first ever voyage, will be utter bliss."

Susie Mckenna said "I am so looking forward to performing on Queen Mary 2. I can think of nothing better that sailing the Atlantic whilst championing all things theatre with my wife Sharon D. Clarke. It will be a joy to celebrate, entertain and thank the people who have supported our industry as audience members and hopefully give them insight into the workings of our art forms."

Lee Powell, Vice President of Cunard Brand and Product, said, "After years of planning, we are delighted to welcome the first London Theatre at Sea on board flagship Queen Mary 2. This spectacular voyage will feature any theatre lover's dream of inspiring performances, industry talks and workshops alongside the myriad of other unique experiences offered by our iconic ocean liner. It's sure to make for a truly magical Transatlantic Crossing that our guests will remember forever."

The London Theatre at Sea with the Olivier Awards Transatlantic Crossing is priced from $799 per person for an Inside stateroom. Grill Suites are priced from $4,299 per person.

As always, Cunard will carry on adapting protocols to best protect everyone onboard, and meet all requirements of visited destinations, including vaccine and testing policies.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 182 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will be entering service in early 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.

Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK).

About Olivier Awards

Cunard is delighted to be supporting the "Best Revival" category at the Olivier Awards, which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10 2022, hosted by Jason Manford and broadcast on ITV and Magic Radio. Established in 1976 by the Society of London Theatre, the Olivier Awards are London theatre's biggest and most prestigious night. This year's event, the first full-scale ceremony since 2019, has a sustainability focus - guests will be walking a "Green Carpet" made of real, reusable grass, and Mastercard have pledged to plant a tree for every public ticket sold via Priceless.com

