End of Mask Mandates Sees Need for Restaurant and Food Workers Soar

TACOMA, Wash., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As mask mandates come to an end in many parts of the U.S., demand for restaurant and food workers is soaring. Across the restaurant industry, many typical job postings have increased by double digits in the last 30 days, according to an analysis by staffing firm PeopleReady.

The substantial job growth numbers point to a continued rebound from one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, says PeopleReady. Some of the jobs seeing the highest increase in postings over the last 30 days include:

Waiters and waitress job postings have risen by 31%

The need for bartenders is up 28%

Host and hostess jobs have increased by 23%

Job postings for cooks are up 19%

The demand for fast-food workers is up 17%

And food preparation worker job postings have risen by 15%

"As industries like the restaurant industry continue their recovery, the demand for workers to help will only increase," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Rebounding amid the current staffing shortage is a significant barrier for many businesses, and staffing firms are proving a vital partner through this challenging time."

As part of its ongoing recruitment efforts to help fill the ever-increasing need for workers across all industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

