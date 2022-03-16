Glooko Acquires DIABNEXT® to Expand Diabetes Offerings in France

Paris-based health platform provides diabetes remote monitoring and enhances physician-patient collaboration



PALO ALTO, Calif. and PARIS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Glooko Inc., a leading provider of remote patient monitoring and data management solutions for diabetes and related chronic conditions, today announced the acquisition of DIABNEXT, a Paris-based company whose digital health platform helps people with diabetes better manage their conditions and connects to their healthcare providers, so they can work together to improve health outcomes.

DIABNEXT's mobile app complements Glooko's product portfolio and tracks diabetes data so that physicians can collaborate with their patients to monitor individual patient data and provide remote care. DIABNEXT already has a strong presence in France, and under the Glooko product umbrella, can significantly increase the number of patients and healthcare providers in the territory and expand remote patient monitoring offerings.

"We are very pleased to welcome the DIABNEXT team to Glooko and especially excited to add their well-regarded product to Glooko's portfolio, along with their expertise in the diabetes community in France," said Russ Johannesson, CEO of Glooko. "The addition of DIABNEXT expands our offerings with a unique platform that can help us better customize the patient experience and improve health outcomes for people with diabetes. Glooko's acquisition of DIABNEXT further cements our commitment to increase our global presence and continue to drive innovative solutions."

The DIABNEXT team has joined the Glooko team in the company's Paris office and will offer both platforms to the French market. Glooko's goal is to serve more patients with diabetes as well as related chronic conditions. The former CEO of DIABNEXT, Laurent Nicolas, is the Managing Director and will lead the efforts in France.

"The DIABNEXT team is excited to be part of Glooko. We appreciate the value Glooko places on the product solutions developed for the unique needs of the French market," said Laurent Nicolas. "Not only will this allow us to continue to serve the diabetes community, but with Glooko's resources and capabilities in device integration, we can now offer more tools to help healthcare professionals provide better care across diabetes-related chronic conditions for the patients they serve."

All existing patients, hospitals and clinics currently using the DIABNEXT product will continue to be supported on the platform. Glooko is working to expand the adoption of the French Ministry of Health's ETAPES program, which was designed to support innovative digital health solutions.

This should come as welcome news to French healthcare professionals that are familiar with DIABNEXT and its in-depth understanding of physician and patient needs. "DIABNEXT makes a unique and essential contribution to the management of diabetes," stated Professor Charles Thivolet, Diabetologist, Director and Co-Founder of DIABe-CARE center. "With its remote monitoring solution already in place at the Hospices Civils de Lyon, DIABNEXT allows us to improve the healthcare pathway for our patients as well as personalize patient follow-up. Together with DIABe-CARE, Diabnext is at the forefront of remote patient monitoring in France, supporting the French initiative to provide innovative technologies in the health sector."

The DIABNEXT platform will be marketed under the name Glooko XT™.

