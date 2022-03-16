Gold Data launches Gemini, mirrorhaul technology that will guarantee virtually 100% availability of Ethernet traffic

SUNRISE, Florida, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Data, a leading Latin America network provider, is excited to introduce its latest innovation called Gemini, mirrorhaul technology, which is patent pending.

This new solution is expected to revolutionize the delivery of high-capacity Ethernet services by guaranteeing virtually 100% availability and exceptional quality of critical backhaul circuits.

Gemini, mirrorhaul technology is a one-of-a-kind technology that acts like a mirror by simultaneously transmitting the same traffic through two different routes, thus avoiding downtime that usually arises in these types of networks when failure occurs and traffic must be rerouted. This translates into Zero Downtime, Zero Packet loss, Zero Jitter and Zero Outages.

This is momentous, as this type of super high quality traffic delivery will be key for quality-sensitive use cases that are being deployed in verticals such as OTT, gaming, financial, healthcare, and video transport.

This solution would solve a problem of great importance in high-capacity transport, especially in the Latin American region, and in developing countries in general, where there are continuous fiber optic cuts which trigger constant switching in the network, and result in significant loss of data.

'Once again, Gold Data is at the forefront of innovation, launching Gemini, mirrorhaul technology, a solution that will be a game changer for providers and customers of super high-quality point-to-point ethernet networks globally' says Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

Research and Development remains at the core of Gold Data's DNA, as it continues to focus on reinventing best in class network and media solutions.

About Gold Data

Gold Data is a telecom and tech company, that offers international connectivity from more than 17 cities across the USA, connecting them with LatAm and The Caribbean.

Gold Data relies on its strategic PoP's, diverse sub-sea capacity and its fully-award-owned network to deliver the complete end to end solution to and from Latin America and The Caribbean for MNCs, global carriers and OTT customers.

We are able to provide high quality, direct connectivity throughout The Americas and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoP's and 28 Data Centers.

