Huntington National Bank launches Cashback Credit Card to give customers more options for rewards

New card provides greater flexibility for cardholders seeking simplified rewards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earning and redeeming cash rewards just got easier with Huntington Bancshares' (Nasdaq: HBAN) (www.huntington.com) new Cashback Credit Card. The latest addition to its consumer credit card lineup, the Cashback Credit Card allows Huntington customers to automatically earn 1.5% unlimited cash back on every purchase. Rewards are easy to redeem and include an option to enroll in automatic monthly statement credits.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to provide the convenience and simplicity of our new Cashback Credit Card to consumers," said Amit Dhingra, Retail Payments and Consumer Lending Director. "This gives our customers yet another option when selecting a Huntington credit card based on their unique credit needs and reward preferences."

In addition to the flexibility of the cashback rewards program, the card has convenient features that reflect Huntington's Fair Play Banking philosophy, which launched more than a decade ago as part of the bank's commitment to looking out for customers' financial health.

Additional features of the Huntington Cashback Credit Card include:

No annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

No minimum redemption amount when enrolled in automatic monthly statement credits

Rewards do not expire

Access to Mastercard World Elite cardholder benefits

Huntington Late Fee Grace, a feature that gives cardholders an extra day to pay if a payment is missed

The Cashback Credit Card also comes with a variety of security features, including:

Account and fraud alerts

Digital wallet accessibility

Contactless payments

Card lock, enabling customers to lock and unlock their credit card in real time through the mobile app and online banking to stop anyone from making purchases, taking cash advances, or transferring balances

Cardholders can also take advantage of Huntington's wide array of digital tools on Huntington.com and the Huntington Mobile app.

For more information and to learn how to apply for the Cashback Credit Card, visit a local Huntington branch to speak with a knowledgeable banker or go to https://www.huntington.com/Personal/credit-card.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huntington National Bank