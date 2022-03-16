IIA Spotlights Fraud, ESG, Cybersecurity and Data Analytics at 2022 General Audit Management Conference

1,300 internal audit leaders and Chief Audit Executives gather to discuss future of internal audit and drive change

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) concluded its annual General Audit Management (GAM) Conference this week after three days of immersive and engaging sessions on fraud, ESG and sustainability, new technologies, data analytics and other leading edge topics. More than 1,300 of the best and brightest leaders shared perspectives on how to best prepare the internal audit profession for the future. New experiences for internal audit leaders at GAM included a full-day fraud investigation case, an innovation theater featuring relevant technology solutions, workshops on robotic process automation (RPA) and Environmental, Social and, Governance (ESG), and a LinkedIn coaching experience.

During the conference, The IIA inducted three individuals into the American Hall of Distinguished Audit Practitioners. This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the internal audit profession over their career. This year's recipients are:

Vicki McIntyre – As a volunteer leader for more than 30 years, Vicki currently serves on the IIA's Global Nominating Committee and the North American Nominating Committee. She most recently served on the IIA's North America Board of Directors and served as the Chair of the IIA's Chapter Relations Committee, supporting officers, boards of governors and members of the IIA's North American chapters. Her past volunteer roles include Academic Relations Chair and Chapter President of the Orange County (CA) chapter, as well as co-chair of the IIA's Western Regional Conference (Disneyland, 2002). Vicki has served as District Representative and District Advisor for Southern California IIA Chapters and those in the 11 western states. Vicki has also served on IIA task forces and special project teams over two decades, and was the IIA Orange County (CA) Chapter Auditor of the Year in 1995 & 2003.

Mike Joyce – A current member of the North American and Global Nominating Committees, Mike has been an active volunteer member of The IIA since 1989 for both the Dallas and Chicago Chapters, and has been a frequent speaker at global and regional internal audit conferences. He was Chairman of the IIA Global Board of Directors for 2019 – 2020, and Chairman of the IIA North American Board of Directors for 2015-16. He served on the Board of Governors for the Chicago Chapter of the IIA from 1995 until 2015, including a term as Chapter President in 2001-2002. In addition, he served as a member and Chair of numerous IIA International Committees, including the Seminars (Learning Solutions Committee).

William J. Mulcahy – A longtime chapter leader and internal audit advocate, Bill Mulcahy was inducted posthumously. Often called "an auditing oracle," Bill had an unparalleled breadth and depth of understanding of the profession. He left a legacy of increased value wherever he was involved. A longtime IIA volunteer and chapter leader, Bill contributed to the profession over a career spanning nearly five decades. As namesake and recipient of IIA Atlanta's most prestigious honor, he helped shape the internal audit community in the Atlanta area, supporting the profession of chief audit executive, encouraging students toward a rewarding career in internal auditing, and enabling practitioners to expand their horizons. In recent years, he was also at the forefront of efforts to create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive profession. His impact was been far-reaching, and his legacy of innovation and passion — particularly his support for the next generation of internal auditors — will continue to define volunteerism with The IIA and advocacy for the profession long into the future.

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 210,000 members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. The IIA is recognized as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance throughout the world.

