Sciens Building Solutions Completes Rochester, New York Acquisition

Acquisition of West Fire Systems expands Sciens platform across the United States providing even further reach to support customers in upstate New York and the northeast.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has acquired Rochester, New York-based fire and security firm West Fire Systems, Inc. ("WFS").

This transaction represents the most recent acquisition completed by Sciens since the company's inception in 2016 to pursue a buy-and-build investment strategy in the fire detection and integrated solutions sector. The acquisition increases the company's presence in the important strategic market of upstate New York, providing Sciens with expertise and resources in fire detection, voice communication systems, and integrated security systems for commercial, educational, and healthcare facilities, while allowing for an expanded product portfolio for new and existing customers.

"Sciens' strong market experience and operational expertise combined with our capabilities and relationships will enhance our ability to serve our loyal customers, as well as new clients," said Tim McGee, President of West Fire Systems. "We are already recognized as a provider of choice by our existing customer base, and we are excited to leverage this position, as well as Sciens' knowledge, capabilities and commitment to ongoing growth across the country."

Founded in 1987 by Michael J. West, CEO, to serve the Rochester and Ithaca New York areas, WFS designs, installs, services and monitors enterprise access control systems, video surveillance solutions, fire alarm systems, emergency responder radio systems and a suite of comprehensive nurse call solution products. The company primarily serves the upstate New York markets through its qualified, loyal, and experienced employees.

"Sciens' exciting, growth-focused journey continues with the addition of West Fire Systems, with its stellar reputation throughout upstate New York as customer-committed fire and security experts," said Terry Heath, Sciens CEO. "We welcome the WFS team to Sciens and look forward to further expanding our presence in this important region and across the entire U.S."

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

Founded in 1987 as a distributor of fire alarm and detection products, West Fire Systems has been dedicated to providing the best equipment and services available. By diversifying their product offerings to include intrusion detection, video surveillance, access control, nurse call, centralized code blue, intercom, BDA (ERRCS) radio repeater systems, and master clock systems, they have become better equipped to service clients' needs as a complete low voltage systems integrator partner. Membership in organizations such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS), and the New York State Fire Marshal's Association ensures that their knowledge of the Life Safety industry and Code Standards is current in an ever-changing environment. For more information, please visit: https://westfiresystems.com/

