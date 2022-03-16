So Delicious® Dairy Free Invites You to Dairy-Free Your Mind with NEW Wondermilk™ Products

Mission accomplished: So Delicious delivers a new line of creamy, dreamy dairy-free frozen desserts and beverages that are so good, you won't believe they're not from a cow

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 80% of American households have ice cream in their freezer—but only a fraction of those (~11%) are dairy-free offerings1. Why? Many consumers believe that dairy-free alternatives just don't stack up to traditional dairy frozen desserts; in fact, a recent survey found that among mostly-plant-based U.S. consumers, around two thirds always choose the dairy version of ice cream, while only around a quarter will consider dairy-free alternatives2.

Dairy-free your mind with new So Delicious® Dairy Free Wondermilk™ Frozen Desserts (PRNewswire)

Challenge accepted by the culinary masterminds at So Delicious® Dairy Free, a leader in dairy-free products for more than 30 years. So Delicious is scooping up the traditional ice cream crowd with Wondermilk™, a new line of dairy-free frozen desserts that are so rich and creamy, you won't believe they're not from a cow. So Delicious Wondermilk was created by flavor visionaries and made for dairy-lovers who have yet to discover just how delicious dairy-free can be…until now.

Full of creamy, daringly dreamy deliciousness, these innovative, legendary (or should we say, legend-no-dairy) new frozen desserts were crafted with a unique blend of dairy-free ingredients specially designed to deliver on key attributes of traditional dairy, like the sweetly balanced taste and creamy texture. The "wonder" of Wondermilk comes to life when you grab a spoon and dig into an out-of-this-world experience.

So Delicious Wondermilk Frozen Desserts are available in five pint flavors and two cone flavors—all of which are Vegan Certified and Non-GMO Project Verified— rolling out in grocery stores nationwide.

So Delicious Wondermilk Frozen Dessert Pints :

So Delicious Wondermilk Frozen Sundae Cones:

"Let's face it, people are still skeptical about dairy-free alternatives, especially when it comes to ice cream," said John Starkey, president of plant-based food and beverages, Danone North America. "We asked ourselves if we could do something revolutionary—transform the right blend of dairy-free ingredients to create deliciousness that rivals the rich and creamy attributes of dairy ice cream. Our dedicated team worked tirelessly to capture that magic, and now So Delicious Wondermilk is raising the bar for the entire dairy-free frozen dessert category, further disrupting the shelves as the brand has done for more than 30 years."

While scooping up the new frozen desserts, you can also find So Delicious Wondermilk as a smooth, creamy dairy-free beverage—made with a blend of smooth oats, creamy coconuts and soy—that comes in Whole Fat and Reduced Fat varieties. It is a culinary must-have to add to your favorite recipes, your morning latte or to enjoy all on its own.

Wondermilk Frozen Desserts (MSRP $5.49/pint, $5.49/box of 3 cones) are available in grocery stores nationwide, while Wondermilk Beverages (MSRP $4.99/59-oz. carton) can be found exclusively at Whole Foods stores starting this month. To find availability near you, be sure to check the So Delicious product locator. Whether enjoyed as a frozen dessert or beverage, Wondermilk will dairy-free people's minds with one taste of its creamy, dreamy, dairy-free magic.

Keep an eye on So Delicious social channels for more about how we'll be dairy-freeing people's minds with So Delicious Wondermilk Frozen Desserts! Follow So Delicious Dairy Free on Instagram at @So_Delicious, on Facebook at @SoDeliciousDairyFree, and on Twitter at @So_Delicious.

1 IRI Panel, Total US MULO (52 Weeks Ending Dec-26-2021)

2Food Business News 2021

About So Delicious® Dairy Free

So Delicious Dairy Free has been bringing joy to dairy-free lives for the last 30 years. We offer an array of delicious dairy-free delights you can enjoy sipping, scooping, licking and drinking throughout the day. From our robust allergen testing program, to the innovative work we do creating products made with the highest quality ingredients, we are committed to doing the right thing for people, animals and the planet. Our entire line of foods and beverages is certified vegan and either enrolled in or verified by the Non-GMO Project. So Delicious Dairy Free offers a portfolio of dairy-free products, including frozen desserts, beverages, yogurt alternatives, coffee creamers and more, and is proud to be part of the B Corp™ Movement. Find more information at: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

So Delicious Dairy Free (PRNewsfoto/So Delicious Dairy Free) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE So Delicious Dairy Free