Sorcia Minerals hosts University of Santiago, Chile at International Batteries Metals' Direct Lithium Extraction Plant

SANTIAGO, Chile, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SORCIA MINERALS LLC (SORCIA), was pleased to host UNIVERSIDAD DE SANTIAGO DE CHILE (USACH) in the U.S. for a tour of the newly completed INTERNATIONAL BATTERIES METALS (IBAT) direct lithium extraction (DLE) plant.

USACH sent Dr. Alonso Arellano, Professor, from the Faculty of Engineering to verify the progress and assembly of the Direct Lithium Extraction plant. Dr. Arellano stated: "We are extremely satisfied with the last phase of construction and successful assembly of the plant. This plant will forever change the lithium mining industry in Chile, safeguarding the environment, protecting the flora, fauna and the water found in nearby salt flats, and re-injecting at least 90% of the brine in the same conditions that it had before starting the separation process".

SORCIA and USACH have been working together since 2018 to implement the technology developed by IBAT within Chile. USACH determined after considerable review of the available technology, that the process developed by Dr. John Burba for IBAT is the only one capable of separating lithium without leaving a significant impact on the environment. Dr. John Burba developed the original absorption technology which has been operating in the salt flats of Hombre Muerto in Argentina since 1998. IBAT's new modular technology has little to no environmental impact and sustains the integrity of the water source.

SORCIA's President and CEO, Mr. Daniel T. Layton, said: "The work we've been doing with the University of Santiago de Chile over the last four years is extremely important. USACH's technical prestige and vast experience in mining and engineering has been fundamental in the future implementation of the technology developed by IBAT in the Chilean salt flats. Chile is shaping a new paradigm, one that respects the environment and the rights and health of its people living in the ancestral regions near the salt flats. Together we offer a new approach that will keep Chile at the technological forefront of the lithium industry for years to come."

This work is part of the agreement signed between USACH and SORCIA for Research, Development and Innovation (R+D+I); and the implementation of a new lithium extraction technology. The IBAT technology has a fundamental focus on protecting the environment, minimizing water and energy consumption, and preserving flora and fauna for future generations. This research will materialize in the coming months in the salt flats of the USACH, so that it can thus fulfill its legal mandate to contribute to the development of the country through R+D+I.

This technology will recover an excess of 65% lithium in the brine, maintaining the biodiversity of the salt flat with all the minerals present there, such as magnesium, boron, calcium, among others, without affecting the water balance of the salar or the availability of drinking water for nearby local communities.

The visit included Mr. Daniel T. Layton, President and CEO, Sorcia Minerals LLC; Dr. John Burba, CEO, IBAT; Mr. Rodrigo Dupouy, Country Manager for Chile and Argentina, Sorcia Minerals LLC; and Dr. Alonso Arellano, Professor, University of Santiago de Chile.

