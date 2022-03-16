Sundays for Dogs Raises $10 Million Series A led by Imaginary Ventures, along with Ryan Reynolds, Orlando Bloom, and the founders of Sweetgreen, Glossier, and Away

Sundays for Dogs Raises $10 Million Series A led by Imaginary Ventures, along with Ryan Reynolds, Orlando Bloom, and the founders of Sweetgreen, Glossier, and Away

The DTC dog food startup is pulling ahead of the pack with their unique air-dried fresh food

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sundays for Dogs, Inc. , the leading brand in ready-to-eat human-grade dog food, announced today the closing of a $10 million Series A funding led by Imaginary Ventures.

Sundays is the first human-grade, air-dried dog food; it's healthier than kibble, but easier than refrigerated foods since it does not require a freezer, prep, or clean-up. Starting at just $2 a day, 40% less than its refrigerated counterparts, Sundays is making human-grade dog food more accessible. Sundays uses 100% all-natural and human-grade ingredients, which are gently-dried at a USDA-monitored kitchen to preserve nutrients and flavor. In a blind taste test, dogs preferred Sundays 20-to-0 over the best-selling dry dog food.

Dr. Tory Waxman, VMD, and her husband Michael, a Y Combinator-funded software engineer, started Sundays after they couldn't find a convenient, healthy dog food for their rescue dog, Mabel. Sundays target market is, of the over 110 million dogs in the US, the 70% who sleep in their humans' bed.

"We're excited to partner with Imaginary to build the world's most trusted brand for dog parents. We were really impressed by the Imaginary team and their experience with other iconic young brands like SKIM's, Daily Harvest, and Glossier. Our goal is to feed 1 million dogs and help 10 million more by 2025."

IMAGINARY invests in iconic, generationally defining brands and the technology businesses that empower them.

"Over the past two years, the pandemic has expedited the purchasing of pets and premiumization of pet food across the country. The US pet food market has skyrocketed past $40BN, growing nearly 10% in 2020. Accompanying this escalated demand is a heightened consciousness around the taste and quality of pet food, without sacrificing an affordable price. Sundays is bridging the gap between value-priced kibble and super premium refrigerated fresh, taking market share from both. We believe Sundays has created a winning proposition by offering modern dog parents everything they're looking for, including quality and taste, convenience and affordability, and we are thrilled to be part of the Sundays story." - Logan Langberg, Partner at Imaginary

Imaginary joins famous dog parents like Ryan Reynolds, Orlando Bloom, Youtube star Markiplier and visionary founders Emily Weiss (Glossier), Nic Jammet (Sweetgreen), Jenny Fleiss (Rent the Runway), and more. Prior to the Series A, the company's seed round was led by Red Sea Ventures and Box Group, who also participated in the round with other seed investors including Great Oaks, Lunch Partners, BAM Ventures, and Old Slip Ferry, bringing the total amount raised to over $14 Million.

"Ruby Weissbrick, golden retriever age 2, has been a loyal consumer and massive fan of Sundays product since she was a puppy. She's a Sundays girl for life." - Angel investors and dog pawrents Emily Weiss and Will Gaybrick.

With this financing Sundays will expand their line-up of human-grade, air-dried fresh food by introducing new recipes, including a chicken recipe which launches this month. The company will also invest in growing their team and building out their technology platform, which already includes their limited edition custom packaging , which uses AI to add your dog's picture to Sundays' packaging, and their comparison tool that features over 4,000 dog foods.

To learn more about Sunday or sign up for your first delivery, visit: www.sundaysfordogs.com

About Sundays for Dogs, Inc.

Sundays was founded by Dr. Tory Waxman, a practicing veterinarian, and Michael Waxman, an engineer. The concept first appeared when their dog, Mabel, became sick. The Waxmans became obsessed with finding dog food that could improve Mabel's health. They couldn't find dog food that was healthier than kibble, but easier to feed than home-cooked foods. Sundays was born and became the happy medium for effortless feeding & human-grade ingredients.

About Imaginary Ventures

In 2018, Natalie Massenet and Nick Brown launched Imaginary Ventures to invest in the tech-enabled brands and platforms that are changing the way we live by providing best-in-class products and experiences. IMAGINARY is a dynamic ecosystem of brands, forging meaningful partnerships and fostering symbiotic relationships within their portfolio, going beyond capital to provide strategic and operational support to drive profitable businesses with staying power. The combination of Natalie Massenet's experience building a multi-billion dollar e-commerce business from inception with Nick Brown's strong track record as an early-stage investor in the category brings an unparalleled advantage, differentiated perspective, immersive network, and a deep and varied understanding of consumers to their portfolio companies.

Contact:

imaginary@derris.com

Contact Information:

Sundays for Dogs

Amy Oliver, VP of Marketing

press@sundaysfordogs.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sundays for Dogs