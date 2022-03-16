ZENVIA Reports Q4 and FY 2021

- Strong top line growth and improved revenue mix leading to higher profitability
- Net Revenues increased 46.3% YoY in Q4 and 42.5% in FY
- Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 1330bps to 32.6% in Q4 and 640bps to 32.3% in FY
SÃO PAULO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX communications platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their existing communications with end-customers along their life cycle, today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating and financial metrics. 4Q 2021 numbers fully consolidate D1 and two months of SenseData (November + December).
Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "2021 was a special year for us at Zenvia. It was the year of our IPO at Nasdaq, an important milestone in our long-term strategy of becoming a global platform that empowers companies to create a new world of experiences.
Back in 2019, we were the leading communications platform in Brazil, with SMS Termination comprising most of our revenues. We ended 2021 as the leading CX platform in Latin America empowering businesses of all sizes to create unique, highly scalable, digital first and hyper contextualized experiences throughout the customer journeys with brands, in all available channels. Now, one-third of our revenues and almost 80% of our gross profit come from beyond-SMS business. What made this possible was our extraordinary team of Humanz that executed a well-crafted growth strategy that aims at benefiting all Humans.
After new product launches and five acquisitions in these last three years, we are now at an inflection point: 2022 will be the year when we lay the foundations for the profitable growth ahead, accelerating the integration of all businesses into one powerful platform and deploying a new go-to-market strategy to provide the best SaaS experiences for brands, allowing them to offer an unparallel end-customer journey."
Financial Highlights Q4 2021
- Net Revenues increased 46.3% YoY to R$190.2 million, with organic growth of 26.1%
- Net Revenue Expansion Rate (NRE) of 122%, +770bps vs Q4 2020
- Adjusted Gross Profit totaled R$62.1 million, +147.5% YoY, with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 1,330bps to 32.6%
Financial Highlights FY 2021
- Net Revenues increased 42.5% YoY to R$612.3 million, with organic growth of 32.8%
- Revenues from Beyond SMS Termination reached 35% of the total
- Adjusted Gross Profit totaled R$197.9 million, +77.9% YoY, with Adjusted Gross Margin expanding 640bps to 32.3%
- Adjusted Gross Profit from Beyond SMS Termination represented 77% of the total for the year
M&A and Integration Activity
- Acquisition of Movidesk in December 2021, with closing expected in Q2 2022
- First phase of D1 integration concluded; Zenvia will continue to accelerate the process, improving its go-to-market strategy and boosting synergies
- SenseData Integration: back-office activities and structures fully integrated
Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights
- Number of active customers grew by 25.3% YoY to 11,827
- Partnership with digital commerce platform VTEX to integrate solutions, aiming at turning the e-commerce journey into a more personalized and efficient experience for customers
- #RA1000 seal from Reclame Aqui in Brazil, a prestige recognition for companies that provide the best customer experience and are recognized by their clients
Consolidated Revenue
Consolidated Revenue in Q4 2021 totaled BRL 190.2 million, an increase of 46.3% YoY reflecting both strong organic growth and M&A gains. The organic growth rate of 26.1% reflects a higher number of active customers (+25.3% yoy) and a 770bps increase in the Net Revenue Expansion rate to 122%. Net Revenues were also impacted by the SMS seasonality related to Black Friday and Christmas. SMS revenues went up 11.2% YoY in 4Q 2021.
Revenue from Beyond SMS Termination, which carries higher gross margins, represented 35% of the total revenue in full year 2021, attesting solid execution and leading to improved profitability.
D1 and Sensedata acquisitions contributed BRL 26.3 million in Q4 2021 and BRL 41.5 million in full-year 2021 to our consolidated net revenues. It is important to highlight that Q4 2021 fully consolidates D1 and only two months of SenseData. Movidesk transaction is expected to be concluded in Q2 2022.
Robust consolidated revenue results for the quarter and year 2021 confirm our ability to continue succeeding through organic client base and usage expansions, while our M&A strategy has and will further improve the revenue mix.
Profitability
Adjusted Gross Profit increased a solid 147.5% in the quarter to BRL 62.1 million, reflecting the strong revenue growth and improved mix, while Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 1,330bps to 32.6%. It is important to highlight that the improved revenue mix helps soften the impact of the seasonal higher SMS volumes over profitability. Thus, Adjusted Gross Margin in Q4 2021 was down 350bps sequentially, compared to a drop of 1,210bps in Q4 2020 vs Q3 2020. On a like-for-like basis (pro-forma excluding D1 acquisition), Adjusted Gross Margin expanded 350bps YoY in the quarter.
Adjusted Gross Profit from Beyond SMS Termination reached 77% of the total in 2021, with a strong mix improvement throughout the year as a direct result of our diversification strategy and recent acquisitions to position Zenvia as a SaaS company.
Adjusted EBITDA in FY 2021 was BRL 40.2 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6%. Excluding the impacts related to acquisitions earn-outs, normalized EBITDA in FY 2021 was BRL 0.2 million.
Guidance
Zenvia is initiating guidance for the fiscal year 2022 ending December 31, 2022.
FY 2022
Revenue (millions)
BRL $875 - $925
Y/Y Growth
43% - 51%
Organic Y/Y Growth1
32% - 34%
Adjusted Gross Margin
35.0% - 36.0%
Y/Y Expansion
2.7p.p. - 3.7p.p.
1Organic revenue growth guidance excludes revenue from acquisitions that closed after January 1, 2021
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Financial Statement
Q4
Full Year
2021
2020
Variation
2021
2020
Variation
(non audited)
(non audited)
(non audited)
(audited)
(in thousands of R$)
(%)
(in thousands of R$)
(%)
Revenue
190,263
130,021
46.3%
612,324
429,701
42.5%
Cost of services
-133,919
-108,087
23.9%
-431,419
-325,870
32.4%
Gross profit
56,344
21,934
156.9%
180,905
103,831
74.2%
Selling and marketing expenses
-19,853
-9,448
110.1%
-80,367
-33,589
139.3%
Administrative expenses
-28,321
-21,412
32.3%
-154,999
-71,667
116.3%
Research and development expenses
-30,208
-4,517
568.8%
-46,308
-15,637
196.1%
Allowance for credit losses
-1,650
-2,442
-32.4%
-6,303
-4,205
49.9%
Other income and expenses, net
58,814
-1527
-3951.6%
60,572
-840
-7311.0%
Operating profit
35,126
-17,412
-301.7%
-46,500
-22,107
110.3%
Finance costs
-13,960
-9,658
44.5%
-51,767
-26,580
94.8%
Finance income
11,706
15,625
-25.1%
32,798
19,217
70.7%
Net finance costs
-2,254
5,967
-137.8%
-18,969
-7,363
157.6%
Loss before income tax and social contribution
32,872
-11,445
-387.2%
-65,469
-29,470
122.2%
Deferred income tax and social contribution
9,800
759
1191.2%
23,313
8,480
174.9%
Current income tax and social contribution
-400
871
-145.9%
-2,490
-441
464.6%
Loss for the year
42,272
-9,815
-530.7%
-44,646
-21,431
108.3%
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
Full Year
2021
2020
(in thousands of R$)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
-97,260
46,143
Net cash used in investing activities
-351,051
-61,591
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
935,033
62,052
Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
35,530
1,033
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
522,252
47,637
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
154,686
766,059
Cash and cash equivalents
59,979
582,231
Trade and other receivables
86,009
142,407
Tax assets
4,897
15,936
Financial instruments
-
74
Prepayments
2,516
20,918
Other assets
1,285
4,493
Non-current assets
298,558
1,077,790
Tax assets
40
112
Prepayments
1,931
2,271
Interest earning bank deposits
2,227
7,005
Property, plant and equipment
12,495
15,732
Intangible assets and goodwill
281,475
1,050,357
Deferred Tax Assets
390
2,276
Other Assets
37
Total assets
453,244
1,843,849
Liabilities
Current liabilities
226,438
429,883
Loans and borrowings
56,197
64,415
Trade and other payables
100,036
144,424
Liabilities from acquisitions
53,520
176,069
Current tax liabilities
8,898
15,736
Employee benefits
6,678
21,926
Lease liabilities
1,109
2,220
Deferred revenue
4,582
Taxes to be paid in installments
511
Non-current liabilities
111,458
210,764
Liabilities from acquisitions
40,228
60,220
Trade and other payables
201
936
Loans and borrowings
42,778
143,723
Lease liabilities
1,649
2,038
Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks
2,267
1,369
Deferred tax liabilities
23,184
1,756
Taxes to be paid in installments
-
722
Employee Benefits
1,151
Shareholders' equity
115,348
1,203,202
Capital
130,292
957,523
Reserves
5,454
226,599
Translation reserve
1,033
34,638
Accumulated losses
(21,431)
(15,558)
Total equity and liabilities
453,244
1,843,849
Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Q4
Full Year
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands of R$)
Gross profit
56,344
21,934
180,905
103,831
(+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations
5,720
3,142
16,985
7,042
Non-GAAP Gross Profit(2)
62,064
25,076
197,890
110,873
Revenue
190,263
130,021
612,324
429,701
Gross margin(3)
29.6%
16.9%
29.5%
24.2%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin(4)
32.6%
19.3%
32.3%
25.8%
Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA
Q4
Full Year
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands of R$)
EBITDA
49,296
-9,002
-5,369
5,180
(+) Expenses related to branch closing
2,858
2,858
(+) Expenses related to IPO grants
253
45,618
Adjusted EBITDA
49,549
-6,144
40,249
8,038
Indebtedness
Full Year
Full Year
Interest
2021
2020
(in thousands of R$)
Working capital
100% CDI+2.40% to 5.46%,
163,138
97,396
BNDES Prosoft
TJLP+2.96%
—
1,579
Debentures
18.16%
45,000
—
Total
208,138
98,975
