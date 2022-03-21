EuroBlooms Joins the Fight Against Cancer with Spring Bulbs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroBlooms, LLC has joined forces with the American Cancer Society by selling select flower bulbs and perennials exclusively in Walmart stores for a spring 2022 promotion, generously donating $100,000 through this partnership.

"At the American Cancer Society, we are grateful to continue providing the many resources needed by cancer patients, survivors, their caregivers, and educate the many unaware of cancer prevention," says Wayne White, Executive Vice President at the American Cancer Society. "It is because of the commitment and generous support from partners like EuroBlooms that we can continue our work in the fight against cancer."

EuroBlooms is a provider of high-quality flower bulbs sold at retailers nationwide. They offer a variety of packaged bulbs and perennials year-round. The selection of bulbs to support the American Cancer Society will be available in select Walmart stores throughout February to June.

"EuroBlooms is proud to join the American Cancer Society family and support its efforts in the fight against cancer," said Chris Green, Co-owner of EuroBlooms with his wife Connie. "Cancer affects many families in the US, including ours and our spring flower bulb program is one way we have chosen to give back with the help of our partners at Walmart."

The donation from EuroBlooms will help the American Cancer Society fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment, and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline. The American Cancer Society is honored that EuroBlooms is dedicated to supporting these critical programs and services.

About EuroBlooms, LLC

EuroBlooms is a Michigan based company, offering a wide variety of flower bulbs, perennials, and potted trees seasonally to growers and retail stores nationwide. To learn more, visit www.EuroBlooms.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, visit www.cancer.org.

Media Contact:

