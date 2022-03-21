Full Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd announces its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020. These statements can be accessed via the Company's website: https://www.paratus-energy.com/

Paratus will be hosting a conference call for analysts, bondholders and prospective bondholders on Thursday March 24, 2022, at 10:00am EST / 2:00pm GMT. To register for the call, please contact: paratus@hawthornadvisors.com.

