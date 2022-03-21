Gaming Arts Partners with Jumbo Technologies to Bring an Entirely New Gaming Experience to North America

LAS VEGAS , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines ("EGMs"), electronic table games ("ETGs"), bingo, keno, and emerging technologies, is happy to announce their exclusive partnership with Jumbo Technology Co., Ltd., of Taiwan, to bring an exciting new game, "Ocean Phoenix™", to North American casino markets.

Jumbo Ocean Phoenix (PRNewswire)

The exciting partnership between Gaming Arts® and Jumbo was created in 2021 when Gaming Arts and Jumbo teamed up to bring this one-of-a-kind gaming experience to North America. The game, Ocean Phoenix, though very successful in Asian markets, has never before been offered in the U.S. or Canada.

Allen Hsu, Jumbo Vice President states, "We are very exhilarated to have this opportunity to launch our first multi- player Fishing Game, which has been popular in Asia, in one of the best casinos in North America. It's been a privilege to work hand in glove with Gaming Arts for this project, and we are hoping the game will provide U. S. Players an exceptional gaming experience."

Ocean Phoenix debuted at the Gaming Arts booth at G2E 2021, and it quickly became apparent that this game was highly sought after by casino operator everywhere. Due to the high level of interest in this game, Ocean Phoenix, was fast-tracked and the first installation in North America occurred only four months after debuting at G2E.

The seven and one-half foot long gaming console features spaces for six players. During game play, all players participate in the same game and can see the 66-inch screen in the center of the gaming area. Players works independently to capture the game's "Four Beasts" – the Mighty Phoenix, the Ancient Crocodile, the Flawless Octopus and the Elegant Mermaid. The premise is to fire upon the invading creatures, including the Fantastic Beasts, and capture them. Each shot taken counts for game credits. When a player has captured the target, he or she receives credit awards. Players can also earn additional weaponry within the game that aids them in their quest to capture their targets.

Jean Venneman, COO of Gaming Arts explains, "Ocean Phoenix is unlike any gaming machine now on casino floors. We are pleased to work with Jumbo to bring this exciting game to the North American markets. The arcade style cabinet will attract players and build a loyal fanbase as they encounter exciting characters and numerous opportunities to Win Big!" Venneman concluded

With the successful launch of the first Ocean Phoenix game at Pechanga Resort Casino last month, there is no doubt that this new state-of-the-art gaming machine has found a permanent place on the casino floor! Look for Ocean Phoenix in casinos everywhere!

About Gaming Arts

Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

