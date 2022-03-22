Cresta Now Available as a Genesys Premium AppFoundry Application

Cresta's powerful AI platform combines with Genesys Customer Experience Platform to further enable real-time intelligence in the contact center

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresta , the leader in Real-Time Intelligence for the contact center, today announced it is now available on Genesys AppFoundry, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

CX has become the main driver of consumer trust and loyalty.

The partnership recognizes the importance companies are placing on their contact centers as one of the most important engagement points with their customers. CX has become the main driver of consumer trust and loyalty. 80% of customers surveyed say the experience a company provides Is as important as its product or services.*

"We are proud to be partnering with Genesys and a part of the Genesys AppFoundry. We are seeing strong success with our joint customers and we are excited to work to streamline how customers can benefit from both of our technologies," said Zayd Enam, CEO and Co-Founder of Cresta. "Together, Genesys and Cresta enable customer service and sales representatives and their leaders to be at their best."

With Cresta, Genesys customers can make sure there's an expert at every customer touchpoint. Cresta's powerful AI-driven real-time intelligence provides three key benefits for contact centers. First, Cresta learns the best practices of top performers and amplifies those across the entire team, driving better CX and outcomes. Second, it provides managers with unprecedented real-time visibility of agent performance and behavior, as well as coaching tools, helping improve agent performance whether the agent is in the contact center or working from home. And third, providing critical performance insights to track agent and customer interactions.

"We're on a mission to help our customers deliver empathetic, high-quality interactions that build loyalty and engagement across all touch points," said Olivier Jouve, EVP and GM of Genesys Cloud CX. "A critical part of accomplishing that mission is to innovate on how our customers can more easily deploy and benefit from innovations from leaders like Cresta to achieve their goals."

As a part of this partnership, Genesys has also invested in Cresta's Series C funding. Cresta will be available as a Premium Application in the Genesys AppFoundry marketplace.

About Cresta

Cresta makes every customer interaction excellent. Cresta turns real-time intelligence into real-time action to make the contact center smarter – and every agent and manager more productive. Powering customer experiences for companies like CarMax, Blue Nile, Earthlink, Intuit, and Porsche, Cresta is real-time AI for the real world.

For more information, please visit: https://cresta.com.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a ServiceSM our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

