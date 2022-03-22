Say Goodbye to Retrospective Support Agent Training

Say hello to TeamSupport's groundbreaking live chat feature that empowers managers to provide coaching in real-time

DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing chat agents with performance feedback is essential for ensuring their growth and prompts them to continue to immerse in quality conversations with customers. Knowing this, support and success managers often leverage and review live chat analytics to guide their agents with tips on how to move forward in instant messaging conversations. But, what if agent coaching didn't have to take place retrospectively?

A powerful tool designed to transform agent training, performance, onboarding times, and increase customer satisfaction

TeamSupport, the award-winning, B2B focused customer service platform has released a revolutionary feature on their Messaging & Live Chat product, that allows customer support and success managers provide their live chat agents with coaching in real-time. The feature, Supervisor, is a powerful tool designed to transform agent training, performance, onboarding times, and increase customer satisfaction.

Complete with three different modes, Supervisor offers businesses the opportunity to engage with their customer support and success teams in new ways. The Observe mode allows managers to monitor multiple chat conversations at once, while Whisper mode lets managers privately advise agents in the midst of their conversation, and Takeover mode enables managers to completely and secretively takeover the chat when it needs special attention - all without the customer ever knowing.

Designed to reduce agent onboarding times, improve responses to even the most complex customer questions, and instantly relieve unnecessary agent stress by supporting them in the moment, Supervisor comes at a time when digital customer experiences are more prominent than ever and the need for engaged, high-performing agents is equally important. Dedicated to ensuring every business is customer-centric, TeamSupport is excited for their new feature release which ultimately, makes it easier for businesses to enhance customer experience journeys.

About TeamSupport

TeamSupport is the post-sale, award-winning customer support software company built purposefully for the unique needs of B2B businesses. We help companies become customer-first and always place the customer at the center of the business. Emphasizing streamlined collaboration crafted for the B2B customer, TeamSupport focuses on all aspects of the customer experience.

As the leading support solution for solving complex needs and driving satisfaction, retention, and revenue, we see the bigger picture of what customer support can be. Learn more at TeamSupport.com .

