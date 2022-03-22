SKYDANCE ANIMATION INKS MULTI-YEAR, MULTI-FILM AGREEMENT WITH SPIN MASTER, LEADING GLOBAL CHILDREN'S ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

Deal For Master Toy License Begins with Spellbound

SANTA MONICA, CA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Skydance Animation today announced a multi-year agreement with leading global children's entertainment company Spin Master, to become the studio's master toy licensee. The first feature property included under the pact is Apple Original Film Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jenson, which will debut globally on Apple TV+. Spin Master will bring characters from the show to life with products including fashion dolls, mini-dolls and vehicles. The agreement also gives Spin Master the rights to develop toy lines for other upcoming Skydance animated features.

Spin Master Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be partnering with a company like Spin Master that is as committed to quality and attention to detail as we are," said Luis Fernández, Head of Consumer Products, Skydance. "As we ramp up production on our slate of animated features, we could not imagine a better partner to bring our visually stunning and epic animated worlds to life."

"Spin Master strives to work with the best partners on long term-licenses and we are honored to align with Skydance, to infuse our marquee innovation on the fantastical worlds and enchanting characters they create," said Chris Beardall, Spin Master's President of Toys and Chief Commercial Officer. "We know that children around the world are going to fall in love with the magic of Spellbound and we can't wait to deliver that magic to the playroom through an innovative and imaginative toy line."

Spellbound is a new animated musical that follows a young girl who sets out to break the spell that has divided her kingdom in two. It is written by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton, with original score from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer.

Launched in 2017, Skydance Animation is using the power of animation to create original stories for global audiences of all ages, set in fantastic new worlds with unforgettable characters. The studio's inaugural Apple Original short film, Blush, had its world premiere as part of the Tribeca Festival's animated shorts program and is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Later this year, Skydance Animation and Apple Original Films will also premiere their first animated feature, Luck, debuting on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2022.

About Skydance

Skydance is the diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010 to create high-quality, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The Company first launched with Feature Films and has since strategically expanded to include Television, Interactive, Animation, New Media and Sports, with studios in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, Spain and Canada. Skydance's films include The Adam Project which recently debuted as the number one movie on Netflix, The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime which became the number one streaming film upon its release, as well as the critically-acclaimed The Old Guard on Netflix. The studio's upcoming film slate includes the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Ghosted, Heart of Stone, and the seventh and eighth installments of the Mission: Impossible global franchise. In total, Skydance's films have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office. Skydance Television is a leading supplier of premium scripted content across a range of platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. The studio's current slate includes the Emmy-nominated series Grace and Frankie, which will become Netflix's longest running series following the release of its final season, as well as Foundation, Reacher, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Condor, The Big Door Prize and an untitled spy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first ever scripted television series. Skydance Interactive creates and publishes original and IP-based virtual reality and other immersive video games including the top-selling The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, which received several award nominations, including "Best VR/AR Game" at the 2020 Game Awards. Skydance New Media creates narratively focused interactive experiences crafted as original series, putting the audience at the center of the action and adventure, with the first production being with Marvel Entertainment. Skydance Sports develops premium scripted and unscripted sports-related content, documentaries and events. Skydance Animation develops and produces high-end feature films and television series with full production capability across two studios in Los Angeles and Madrid. The first two slated movies are Luck and Spellbound, the first short film is Blush, and the first series is The Search for Wondla, all premiering on Apple TV+. The Company's investment partners include Tencent Holdings, Redbird Capital, CJ ENM, and the Ellison Family.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

Skydance Animation Logo (CNW Group/Spin Master) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spin Master